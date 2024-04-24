Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

DOBBY releases new single 'Matter of Time' ahead of June album launch

Joseph Guenzler -
DOBBY released 'Matter of Time' via ABC Music on Wednesday. (Image: supplied/Prince Reyes Photography)

Talented Filipino and Murrawarri artist DOBBY has launched his latest single, 'Matter of Time,' under ABC Music.

The track is part of his upcoming debut album, WARRANGU: River Story, set to be released on June 14, 2024.

The track is a compelling composition that blends sharp string melodies with DOBBY's rapid-fire raps, delivering a powerful message on environmental injustice.

The track builds momentum steadily, putting the meaning front and centre with each crescendo.

"Against the backdrop of Brewarrina's sacred Baiame's Ngunnhu, 'Matter of Time' echoes the ancestral rhythms, calling out the over-irrigation of the Murray-Darling Basin," DOBBY said.

"Through this song, I share an urgent truth: our environment and heritage hang in the balance, reminding us it's only a matter of time until we act or lose it all to climate disaster."

DOBBY's debut album, WARRANGU: River Story, is scheduled for release this June.

In anticipation he has unveiled the album's first two singles, "Dirrpi Yuin Patjulinya" and "Ancestor," which have received acclaim from various platforms including National Indigenous Times, triple j, Double J, FBi Radio and Happy Mag.

WARRANGU: River Story chronicles the cultural significance of the three rivers that delineate the tribal boundaries in Brewarrina: the Bogan River to the South, the Culgoa River to the North, and the Barwon River to the East.

Additionally, the album sheds light on the issues of over-irrigation and water theft prevalent in the region.

DOBBY, known for his diverse talents as a composer, previously created soundscapes for Alice Springs' PARRTJIMA festival in 2021 and 2022, and contributed to Elevate Sydney's 500-drone show in 2022 and 2023.

The unveiling of a second taste of his debut album, 'WARRANGU: River Story,' with the release of the new single 'Matter of Time,' showcases his talents once again.

