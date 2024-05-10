National Indigenous Times

News
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
The federal and Northern Territory governments are working in partnership to clo...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
Inclusive Perinatal Care: Amplifying Indigenous voices for better health outcomes
Australian Indigenous researchers in perinatal health were recently sponsored by...
Queensland Police refuse to give details on why First Nations Advisory group was sacked
Queensland Police have refused to outline the reasons why the force’s First Nati...
Dechlan Brennan May 10, 2024
Aunty Jeanie Moran vows to continue legal battle after court loss
Barada Bana, Yuin and Cammeraygal woman Jeanie Moran's legal battle over native...
Peak body renews call for more funding to combat Indigenous homelessness in Victoria
The peak body for Aboriginal housing in Victoria has welcomed the $15 million in...
Dechlan Brennan May 10, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: New Indigenous economic rider to Albanese's $70b renewables scheme
Specific merit criteria ensuring energy proponents included quality engagement a...
David Prestipino May 10, 2024
Broome-based publisher Magabala Books wins major gong at Australian Book Industry Awards
A Western Australian First Nations publishing company has picked up a top gong a...
Brendan Foster May 10, 2024
Alex Winwood's upcoming bout postponed until further notice
Noongar boxer Alex Winwood was on the brink of a significant opportunity as a co...
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
