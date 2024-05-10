Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

   News   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
11 new homes completed, waterworks underway in Maningrida to tackle NT housing crisis
The federal and Northern Territory governments are working in partnership to clo...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
Inclusive Perinatal Care: Amplifying Indigenous voices for better health outcomes

Australian Indigenous researchers in perinatal health were recently sponsored by...

Joseph Guenzler May 10, 2024
Queensland Police refuse to give details on why First Nations Advisory group was sacked

Queensland Police have refused to outline the reasons why the force’s First Nati...

Dechlan Brennan May 10, 2024
Aunty Jeanie Moran vows to continue legal battle after court loss

Barada Bana, Yuin and Cammeraygal woman Jeanie Moran's legal battle over native...

Joseph Guenzler May 10, 2024
Peak body renews call for more funding to combat Indigenous homelessness in Victoria

The peak body for Aboriginal housing in Victoria has welcomed the $15 million in...

Dechlan Brennan May 10, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: New Indigenous economic rider to Albanese's $70b renewables scheme

Specific merit criteria ensuring energy proponents included quality engagement a...

David Prestipino May 10, 2024
Broome-based publisher Magabala Books wins major gong at Australian Book Industry Awards

A Western Australian First Nations publishing company has picked up a top gong a...

Brendan Foster May 10, 2024
Alex Winwood's upcoming bout postponed until further notice

Noongar boxer Alex Winwood was on the brink of a significant opportunity as a co...

Joseph Guenzler May 10, 2024
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy

Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...

Joseph Guenzler May 10, 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."