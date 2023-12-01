DOBBY releases new single, Dirrpi Yuin Patjulinya, makes debut album announcement

On Thursday, Filipino and Murrawarri / Ngemba artist DOBBY revealed the upcoming release of his debut album, WARRANGU: River Story, set to launch on June 14th, 2024.

The initial glimpse of the album comes in the form of his latest single and accompanying music video, titled Dirrpi Yuin Patjulinya.

Known for being an adept storyteller, he takes listeners on a journey with his latest single.

The distinctive call of the Pied Butcherbird resonates as a recurring melodic theme, accompanied by a blend of plucked and bowed strings.

Cover Artwork for DOBBY's latest single 'Dirrpi Yuin Patjulinya' (Image: supplied, Thinking Loud)

The dynamic rhythm provides the backdrop as DOBBY's astute lyrics seamlessly go in-between Ngemba, Muruwari, and English, advocating for systemic and political transformation.

"Dirrpi Yuin Patjulinya' means 'The Bird Names Himself' in the local Ngemba language of Brewarrina NSW, as told and spoken by Brad Steadman," he said.

"The bird sings a story of Country; land, water and sky, in the triumphant sound bed of strings and driving drums that help support this Pied Butcher Bird's ancient flight across the Riverina."

Micke Morphingaz takes the helm in crafting a compelling music video to complement the single.

Effortlessly merging organic visuals with AI elements, the video establishes connections between the Murray Darling's natural landscapes and the juxtaposed artificial elements within its ecological realm.

"The music video for Dirrpi Yuin Patjulinya features AI Generated footage of animals and the Murray Darling Basin, as developed and coordinated by Micke Morphingaz," DOBBY said.

"The video also includes real footage of the Murray Darling Basin as captured by Nora & R.D. Productions, Rory McLeod and Luke Currie-Richardson.

"These images document the severe drought that heavily impacted the Murray Darling during 2019."

In his forthcoming album, WARRANGU: River Story, DOBBY delves into the cultural wisdom encapsulated by the three rivers surrounding the perimeters of Brewarrina—the Bogan River to the South, the Culgoa River to the North, and the Barwon River to the East.

The album refers to issues of over-irrigation and water misappropriation in the region, which has had environmental impacts.

The album has been penned an anthem for the grassroots movement within the community who are against water uses including over-irrigation and rerouting of the Murray-Darling basin.

DOBBY also boasts an impressive resume, headlining the New Year's Eve Fireworks and gracing festival stages in Australia, including Splendour in the Grass, Sydney Opera House and numerous international stages.