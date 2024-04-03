National Indigenous Times

Music
Cassar-Daley finds a way after losing his 'lighthouse'
Troy Cassar-Daley sat on a stool in his mother's kitchen and played a new song f...
Stephanie Gardiner 11 May 2024
With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...
Maria Marouchtchak 9 May 2024
Indigenous music duo Electric Fields have fallen just short of making the final...
David Prestipino 8 May 2024
International superstar Jessica Mauboy will return to her hometown of Darwin to...
Jackson Clark 5 May 2024
Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a F...
Rhiannon Clarke 30 Apr 2024
Rapper Ziggy Ramo makes history with new book - 'Human? A Lie that has been Killing us since 1788'
In his first book, rapper Ziggy Ramo argues the dehumanisation of the first Aust...
Liz Hobday Apr 28, 2024
Connection is key for Electric Fields' Eurovision quest
If viewers find Australia's Eurovision entry video a little disconcerting, the d...
William Ton Apr 27, 2024
BlakYard Picnic makes triumphant return to Carclew
The highly anticipated BlakYard Picnic made an immensely successful return to th...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 23, 2024
Gomeroi Rapper Kobie Dee drops new hard-hitting single 'Warriors and Storytellers'
Gomeroi rapper, Kobi Dee, has unveiled his latest track - Warriors & Storyteller...
Joseph Guenzler Apr 16, 2024
Jungaji releases new heartfelt single 'River Girl'
Gugu Yalanji songman Jungaji has released his new single 'River Girl'. The trac...
Joseph Guenzler Apr 12, 2024
'Til My Song is Done': Emma Donovan set to preview tracks from upcoming album at Victorian show
Renowned Gumbaynggirr and Yamatji artist Emma Donovan is set to perform at the P...
Joseph Guenzler Apr 9, 2024
Emily Wurramara releases new single ahead of special Gadigal Country headline show
Celebrated for her lively performances and down to earth personality, this week...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 5, 2024
A star among stars, Dan Sultan returns to Karijini's rugged splendour
You could hear a pin drop during Indigenous musician Dan Sultan's standout perfo...
David Prestipino Apr 3, 2024
