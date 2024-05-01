National Indigenous Times

Lifestyle
Cassar-Daley finds a way after losing his 'lighthouse'
Troy Cassar-Daley sat on a stool in his mother's kitchen and played a new song f...
Stephanie Gardiner 11 May 2024
Ayers Rock Resort has announced that it will also be launching its very first Au...
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Proud Takalaka woman, Carly Sheppard, a cross-disciplinary performance artist ba...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Returning to Fremantle Art Centre this week, Western Australia’s largest annual...
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024
With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...
Maria Marouchtchak May 9, 2024
New Sunrise Journey’s experience launches at Uluru’s Ayers Rock Resort
To celebrate Uluru's Ayers Rock Resort's 40th birthday, the world-renowned opera...
Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
Aboriginal Elder Aunty Sandra King launches Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering and Fashion Parade event
Launching in June for the first time, the Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering ev...
Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
Kuku Yalanji woman Jessica Mauboy to perform at Sir Doug Nicholls Round opener
International superstar Jessica Mauboy will return to her hometown of Darwin to...
Jackson Clark May 5, 2024
Indigenous youth and 9RQR soldiers form mentorship alliance
Soldiers from the 9th Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment (9RQR), recently join...
Joseph Guenzler May 4, 2024
Indigenous social enterprise Magpie Goose announced as a nominee in Marie Claire’s Sustainability Awards
To honour and celebrate the organisations and companies striving to build a sust...
Phoebe Blogg May 3, 2024
Indigenous ingredients in the spotlight at Beef2024
Beef and native food is not a pairing that immediately springs to mind when deci...
Dianne Bortoletto May 2, 2024
GALI Swimwear joins forces with Australian menswear brand, TEAMM8
Hailed as the fresh new collaboration that celebrates Australia’s First Nations...
Phoebe Blogg May 1, 2024
