National Indigenous Times

Cassar-Daley finds a way after losing his 'lighthouse'
Troy Cassar-Daley sat on a stool in his mother's kitchen and played a new song f...
Stephanie Gardiner 11 May 2024
Culture
Ayers Rock Resort launches new Indigenous-inspired high tea experience
Ayers Rock Resort has announced that it will also be launching its very first Au...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
Sydney Film Festival introduces the largest cash prize in the world for First Nations filmmaking
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
News
Takalaka woman set to shine in 'World Problems' presented by Melbourne Theatre Company
Proud Takalaka woman, Carly Sheppard, a cross-disciplinary performance artist ba...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Culture
Western Australia’s largest annual Aboriginal art exhibition and market returns to Fremantle Arts Centre
Returning to Fremantle Art Centre this week, Western Australia’s largest annual...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024

With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...

Maria Marouchtchak May 9, 2024
New Sunrise Journey’s experience launches at Uluru’s Ayers Rock Resort

To celebrate Uluru's Ayers Rock Resort's 40th birthday, the world-renowned opera...

Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
Aboriginal Elder Aunty Sandra King launches Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering and Fashion Parade event

Launching in June for the first time, the Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering ev...

Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
Kuku Yalanji woman Jessica Mauboy to perform at Sir Doug Nicholls Round opener

International superstar Jessica Mauboy will return to her hometown of Darwin to...

Jackson Clark May 5, 2024
Indigenous youth and 9RQR soldiers form mentorship alliance

Soldiers from the 9th Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment (9RQR), recently join...

Joseph Guenzler May 4, 2024
Indigenous social enterprise Magpie Goose announced as a nominee in Marie Claire’s Sustainability Awards

To honour and celebrate the organisations and companies striving to build a sust...

Phoebe Blogg May 3, 2024
Indigenous ingredients in the spotlight at Beef2024

Beef and native food is not a pairing that immediately springs to mind when deci...

Dianne Bortoletto May 2, 2024
GALI Swimwear joins forces with Australian menswear brand, TEAMM8

Hailed as the fresh new collaboration that celebrates Australia’s First Nations...

Phoebe Blogg May 1, 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."