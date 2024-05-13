Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

NSW Police seek public assistance to locate missing Māori woman

Joseph Guenzler -
Sarah-Jane Fieldsend was last seen in Camperdown on Thursday. (Image: NSW Police)

Authorities are seeking public assistance in finding a missing Māori woman from Sydney's inner west.

Sarah-Jane Elizabeth Fieldsend, 53, was last seen around 12:10pm on Thursday, May 9 at a residence on Rowley Street, Camperdown.

After being unable to contact or locate her, officers from the Inner West Police Area Command initiated inquiries into her disappearance.

Concerns for her wellbeing are shared by both police and her family.

Ms Fieldsend described as of Pacific Islander/Maori descent, approximately 160cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the Wallsend, Jesmond, and Newcastle areas and may be driving a silver Toyota Rav4 with NSW registration BB36FS.

Members of the public with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

