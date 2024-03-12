People
Mental health, lived experience and beauty pageantry: Michelle Gissara is breaking down misconceptions in her quest to help others
When National Indigenous Times sat down with Michelle Gissara, she was correct t...
Dechlan Brennan 8 May 2024
NSW Police are seeking assistance in locating a 42-year-old man, Simon Sutherlan...
Joseph Guenzler 7 May 2024
Keegan Payne, a 19-year-old from Katherine in the Northern Territory, has made h...
Joseph Guenzler 30 Apr 2024
Authorities in Sydney's inner west are seeking the public's help in finding a 13...
Joseph Guenzler 22 Apr 2024
In the Torres Strait, Leading Seaman Edmund Tomsana experiences a deep connectio...
Joseph Guenzler 8 Apr 2024
Prominent Indigenous voices set for talks program at Parrtjima - A Festival in Light
The Red Centre’s large-scale light installation festival, Parrtjima - A Festival...
Callan Morse Apr 4, 2024
Yamatji researcher honoured
A researcher from the University of Western Australia's WA Centre for Rural Heal...
Giovanni Torre Mar 27, 2024
The Pilbara farewells a giant
Respected and much loved Banjima Elder Maitland Parker was farewelled at a grave...
National Indigenous Times staff Mar 26, 2024
11 Indigenous leaders inducted to Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll
Eleven members of the Victorian Indigenous community will be awarded a place on...
Dechlan Brennan Mar 22, 2024
NSW Police appeal to public for assistance in locating missing Indigenous man
New South Wales Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an Indigeno...
Callan Morse Mar 19, 2024
Jessie Schaecken appointed interim CEO of Northern Land Council
The Northern Land Council has announced the immediate appointment of Jessie Scha...
Callan Morse Mar 18, 2024
Queensland Police seek assistance to locate 14 year old Indigenous girl missing since February
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old Indigenous...
Joseph Guenzler Mar 15, 2024
First Māori wahine to win prestigious architecture award
Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu woman Professor Deidre Brown has created history by bec...
Joseph Guenzler Mar 12, 2024
