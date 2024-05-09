National Indigenous Times

Pacific
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
It took 80 minutes at fullback for Blaize Talagi to show why there could well...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Jarome Luai sees more than just a hint of the Panthers in the club he jokingly c...
Scott Bailey 10 May 2024
Ponga's absence forces Knights to regain their steel
Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti has labelled Kalyn Ponga's injury as a turning p...
Scott Bailey May 10, 2024
Talakai finding his feet again in Cronulla's middle
Siosifa Talakai has taken to watching old videos of himself playing in the middl...
Scott Bailey May 10, 2024
Boom rookie Talagi wants to stay at Eels: coach Arthur
Blaize Talagi wants to remain at Parramatta, under-pressure coach Brad Arthur...
Jasper Bruce May 10, 2024
Walters, Bellamy talks fire Pangai's NRL return quest
Tevita Pangai Jr will hang up his boxing gloves in a bid to reboot his rugby l...
Joe Gould May 10, 2024
Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita accepts Sydney Roosters' unexpected offer
As quickly as David Fifita informed Gold Coast he would not trigger the clause i...
Andrew Mathieson May 10, 2024
Air Vanuatu liquidation prompts Virgin flight boost
Air Vanuatu has entered voluntary liquidation, prompting Virgin Australia to inc...
Holly Hales and Cassandra Morgan May 10, 2024
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler May 10, 2024
Fifita makes call on future at Gold Coast
David Fifita has told Gold Coast he will depart the club at the end of the year,...
Jarred Cross May 9, 2024
