NSW Police seek public assistance in locating missing Māori man

NSW Police are seeking assistance in locating a 42-year-old man, Simon Sutherland, who is missing from the New England region.

Mr Sutherland was last seen in Curlewis, about 20km south of Gunnedah, at 6pm on Monday 29 April.

After attempts to contact or locate him were unsuccessful, officers from Oxley Police District were informed on 4 May and initiated investigations into his location.

Mr Sutherland is described as being of Pacific Islander/Māori appearance, 175cm tall, of a solid build, with black hair, a black beard and has tribal tattoos on his face as well as the number 2381 above his right eye.

His current attire remains unknown.

Investigations indicate he might have been in the Newcastle area on the evening of Friday 3 May.

Mr Sutherland is thought to be traveling in a 2012 white Holden Captiva with NSW registration DE79SK.

He frequents Curlewis, Newcastle, Gosford, and Camden, with potential travel to Melbourne.

Members of the public with information into his whereabouts are urged to call Tamworth Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.