Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

NSW Police seek public assistance in locating missing Māori man

Joseph Guenzler -
NSW Police are seeking assistance in locating a 42-year-old man, Simon Sutherland, who is missing from the New England region. (Image: NSW Police/Facebook)

NSW Police are seeking assistance in locating a 42-year-old man, Simon Sutherland, who is missing from the New England region.

Mr Sutherland was last seen in Curlewis, about 20km south of Gunnedah, at 6pm on Monday 29 April.

After attempts to contact or locate him were unsuccessful, officers from Oxley Police District were informed on 4 May and initiated investigations into his location.

Mr Sutherland is described as being of Pacific Islander/Māori appearance, 175cm tall, of a solid build, with black hair, a black beard and has tribal tattoos on his face as well as the number 2381 above his right eye.

His current attire remains unknown.

Investigations indicate he might have been in the Newcastle area on the evening of Friday 3 May.

Mr Sutherland is thought to be traveling in a 2012 white Holden Captiva with NSW registration DE79SK.

He frequents Curlewis, Newcastle, Gosford, and Camden, with potential travel to Melbourne.

Members of the public with information into his whereabouts are urged to call Tamworth Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Joseph Guenzler   

News
Inclusive Perinatal Care: Amplifying Indigenous voices for better health outcomes
Australian Indigenous researchers in perinatal health were recently sponsored by...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Sport
Alex Winwood's upcoming bout postponed until further notice
Noongar boxer Alex Winwood was on the brink of a significant opportunity as a co...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
News
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
News
Aunty Jeanie Moran vows to continue legal battle after court loss
Barada Bana, Yuin and Cammeraygal woman Jeanie Moran's legal battle over native...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."