Batchelor Institute appoints Joe Martin-Jard as new CEO

The Batchelor Institute has appointed Joe Martin-Jard as its Chief Executive Officer after a competitive recruitment process.

Mr Martin-Jard is an experienced senior leader with over 10 years in executive roles, well-positioned to lead the institute with renewed confidence and pride.

The Gamilaroi man is skilled in public governance and managing organisations in various legislative environments.

"I am ecstatic to return to one of my first passions, education and training, as it's the pathway to opportunity and success for First Nations people," Mr Martin-Jard said.

In previous CEO roles, Mr Martin-Jard led strategic plans and policies, secured long-term multi-million-dollar funding agreements, and championed positive change for Aboriginal Territorians.

However, in March 2024, he was sacked as Northern Land Council chief executive with just 24-hours notice, 10 months before his contract was set to expire, following scrutiny at Senate Estimates about his salary and relationship with a senior policy adviser.

The Batchelor Institute says it does hold concerns about this moving forward.

The institute has every confidence in Mr Martin-Jard's professionalism and ability to successfully lead a strong and stable future for the organisation.

"The Batchelor Institute is committed to its unwavering passion for providing quality education to First Nations people and is pleased to have appointed Joe Martin-Jard as CEO, a highly experienced and well respected senior leader capable of guiding the institute forward," a spokesperson for the Batchelor Institute said.

"The appointment follows a rigorous and competitive recruitment process.

"The institute has every confidence in Martin-Jard's professionalism and ability to successfully lead a strong and stable future for the organisation."

Mr Martin-Jard is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a Bachelor of Teaching, a Graduate Certificate of Public Sector Management, and a Masters of International Management.

"When I trained as a teacher and gained my adult education degree, I was inspired by the power education had not only on me but the vast number of people I trained and worked with," he said.

"It changed peoples' lives and I'm passionate about people creating change.

"There is work to be done at Batchelor Institute and while transformation is hard, the institute has gathered a strong group of leaders who I have every confidence in to carry this organisation forward."

The Batchelor Institute is implementing 27 recommendations from a review by the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.

So far, 21 recommendations have been completed, including a policy review and ICAC-delivered training on conflict of interest and mandatory reporting.

Under Mr Martin-Jard's leadership, the institute will prioritise the remaining six recommendations, which involve long-term actions such as legislative changes in partnership with the Northern Territory Government.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work of David Cusack over these many months and look forward to working together as we move forward," Mr Martin-Jard said.