National Indigenous Times

Politics
Fact Check: Treaty tax exemption claim is total trash
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan announced Aboriginal people wi...
Kate Atkinson 11 May 2024
Barada Bana, Yuin and Cammeraygal woman Jeanie Moran's legal battle over native...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
The WA Government has committed $300 million in the 2024-25 State Budget to furt...
David Prestipino 9 May 2024
Australia is guaranteeing Tuvalu's security under a new pact as it pledges more...
Dominic Giannini and Tess Ikonomou 9 May 2024
Penny Wong and opposition counterpart Simon Birmingham will travel to Tuvalu f...
Tess Ikonomou 8 May 2024
SNAICC – National Voice for our Children welcomes new national strategy on early education
SNAICC – National Voice for our Children welcomed the federal government’s relea...
Giovanni Torre May 7, 2024
Indigenous businesses offered Kimberley flood recovery funding
A new Indigenous-focused funding program will help ongoing flood recovery effort...
ILSC says First Nations voices are needed to reach clean energy targets
The critical role of Indigenous communities in Australia's transition to clean e...
Remote WA communities receive $34.6m for early childhood development
Disadvantaged young children living in some of WA's most disadvantaged and remot...
PSA objects New Zealand government's proposed cuts to Te Puni Kōkiri
The New Zealand Government's proposed reforms are under intense scrutiny, as con...
Joseph Guenzler May 4, 2024
Traditional Owner launches appeal to stop destruction of Lee Point sacred sites
A Larrakia Traditional Owner has launched an appeal in an attempt to prevent Def...
Callan Morse May 4, 2024
Indigenous involvement crucial to Australia's renewable energy dreams
A review by a specialist hydrogen research centre said there are glaring inclusi...
David Prestipino May 3, 2024
Solomon Islands chooses Jeremiah Manele as new PM
Solomon Islands lawmakers have selected a new prime minister in a secret ballot,...
Kirsty Needham May 2, 2024
