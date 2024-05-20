APY artist Zaachariaha Fielding debuts dreamy collaboration with Romance Was Born at Australian Fashion Week

Having recently represented Australia in Eurovision 2024, one half of Electric Fields, Zaachriaha Fielding, has taken to Australian Fashion Week in a captivating collection with celebrated Australian fashion house, Romance Was Born.

The Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) artist presented his artwork on garments designed by the creatives at Romance Was Born, in what can only be described as otherworldly.

Set designer Chantel Covey-Lane crafted a stunning oversized moonscape for the runway, enhanced with live visuals to create an eclectic, otherworldly universe. (Image: Getty Images)

The Nothing collection served as a beacon of hope that a utopian world may prevail, where all existences can be celebrated.

The runway featured three moons in the middle that models cascaded through in the eclectic designs, which was the perfect stomping ground to debut the cross-cultural collaboration.

First Nations model Em Stenberg opened the show with a bang. (Image: Getty Images)

Fielding told Style Up that, "it was a beautiful, goosebump" moment to sit front-row and see his creations reworked on the finished garments.

When asked how he feels about the collaboration, Fielding shared that he's "a little bit hungry for the fashion world now".

Inspired by both Western and Aṉangu perspectives, the showcase exemplified the convergence of these two worlds.

Aṉangu culture is grounded in 'Tjukurpa', a belief system that elucidates the physical world and dictates the relationships between people, plants, animals, and the land's features, in sharp contrast to the Western world's emphasis on individualism.

Drawing inspiration from his extensive travels, Fielding explained that he integrates elements from the places he visits into his art.

Poised with the question about what First Nations art means to him, Fielding said plainly and simply, "accept, acknowledge and release".

Throughout the runway, these three words encapsulated the essence of The Nothing collection.

A model gracefully glides through the ethereal backdrop, illuminated by smoke and a radiant aura. (Image: Getty Images)

Romance Was Born is renowned for its ability to metamorphose its collections into an incandescent fashion paradise.

Meticulously curating their artistic collaborations is integral to the core of the brand, choosing to platform Fielding was seemingly a no-brainer for the duo Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales.

"We love Zaachariaha's energetic and visceral paintings that honour the visual language of his ancient culture," said the visionaries behind Romance Was Born.

"His iconography reflects his unique energy and way of being, which exudes generosity of spirit and a love and curiosity for his Country."

Chiffon, satin and embroidery were some of the components bringing Fielding's artwork to life. (Image: Getty Images)

Fielding's art is brought to life through expert experimentation with delicate tulles, chiffon and satins contrasted with sturdy woven and embroidered textures.

Embellished with supernova sequins and intricate beadwork, these components shone brightly on the dreamscape runway.

The Nothing collaboration takes centre stage at Australian Fashion Week 2024. (Image: Getty Images)

In attendance, Cindy Rostron, captivated the crowd in an archival Romance Was Born gown.

Thelma Plum, Sam Harris and Nathan McGuire were among the other guests there to witness the intergalactic and futuristic fashion spectacle.

While Fielding remains busy with an abundance of opportunities on the horizon, we eagerly anticipate his next move and keep our eyes peeled for a pivot into the fashion world.

