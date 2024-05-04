National Indigenous Times

Culture
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Ayers Rock Resort has announced that it will also be launching its very first Au...
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Returning to Fremantle Art Centre this week, Western Australia’s largest annual...
Deb Belyea’s artwork ‘Urapun Muy’ has won the 2024 NAIDOC Week poster competitio...
Callan Morse 9 May 2024
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024
With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...
Maria Marouchtchak May 9, 2024
Kimberley Connected tackles key issues faced by remote Aboriginal communities
More than 400 Indigenous students from across the Kimberley have gathered at Bro...
Callan Morse May 9, 2024
SA duo Electric Fields brings Indigenous culture to Eurovision stage
Indigenous music duo Electric Fields have fallen just short of making the final...
David Prestipino May 8, 2024
Northern Territory loan celebrates Indigenous art on Country
The Araluen Art Centre in Alice Springs will mark its 40th anniversary with an e...
Joseph Guenzler May 7, 2024
New Sunrise Journey’s experience launches at Uluru’s Ayers Rock Resort
To celebrate Uluru's Ayers Rock Resort's 40th birthday, the world-renowned opera...
Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
The important meaning behind Geelong's 2024 Indigenous jumper
Celebrating the distinctive features of Australia’s landscape that First Nations...
Jackson Clark May 7, 2024
Remote WA communities receive $34.6m for early childhood development
Disadvantaged young children living in some of WA's most disadvantaged and remot...
David Prestipino May 7, 2024
Traditional Owner launches appeal to stop destruction of Lee Point sacred sites
A Larrakia Traditional Owner has launched an appeal in an attempt to prevent Def...
Callan Morse May 4, 2024
