National Indigenous Times

Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Culture
Ayers Rock Resort launches new Indigenous-inspired high tea experience
Ayers Rock Resort has announced that it will also be launching its very first Au...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
Sydney Film Festival introduces the largest cash prize in the world for First Nations filmmaking
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
Western Australia’s largest annual Aboriginal art exhibition and market returns to Fremantle Arts Centre
Returning to Fremantle Art Centre this week, Western Australia’s largest annual...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
‘Urapun Muy’ wins 2024 NAIDOC Week poster competition
Deb Belyea’s artwork ‘Urapun Muy’ has won the 2024 NAIDOC Week poster competitio...
Callan Morse 9 May 2024
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024

With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...

Maria Marouchtchak May 9, 2024
Kimberley Connected tackles key issues faced by remote Aboriginal communities

More than 400 Indigenous students from across the Kimberley have gathered at Bro...

Callan Morse May 9, 2024
SA duo Electric Fields brings Indigenous culture to Eurovision stage

Indigenous music duo Electric Fields have fallen just short of making the final...

David Prestipino May 8, 2024
Northern Territory loan celebrates Indigenous art on Country

The Araluen Art Centre in Alice Springs will mark its 40th anniversary with an e...

Joseph Guenzler May 7, 2024
New Sunrise Journey’s experience launches at Uluru’s Ayers Rock Resort

To celebrate Uluru's Ayers Rock Resort's 40th birthday, the world-renowned opera...

Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
The important meaning behind Geelong's 2024 Indigenous jumper

Celebrating the distinctive features of Australia’s landscape that First Nations...

Jackson Clark May 7, 2024
Remote WA communities receive $34.6m for early childhood development

Disadvantaged young children living in some of WA's most disadvantaged and remot...

David Prestipino May 7, 2024
Traditional Owner launches appeal to stop destruction of Lee Point sacred sites

A Larrakia Traditional Owner has launched an appeal in an attempt to prevent Def...

Callan Morse May 4, 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."