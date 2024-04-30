National Indigenous Times

Arts
Sydney Film Festival introduces the largest cash prize in the world for First Nations filmmaking
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Returning to Fremantle Art Centre this week, Western Australia’s largest annual...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Deb Belyea’s artwork ‘Urapun Muy’ has won the 2024 NAIDOC Week poster competitio...
Callan Morse 9 May 2024
Indigenous music duo Electric Fields have fallen just short of making the final...
David Prestipino 8 May 2024
The Araluen Art Centre in Alice Springs will mark its 40th anniversary with an e...
Joseph Guenzler 7 May 2024
New Sunrise Journey’s experience launches at Uluru’s Ayers Rock Resort
To celebrate Uluru's Ayers Rock Resort's 40th birthday, the world-renowned opera...
Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
The important meaning behind Geelong's 2024 Indigenous jumper
Celebrating the distinctive features of Australia’s landscape that First Nations...
Jackson Clark May 7, 2024
SHE DIRECTS puts budding First Nations women filmmakers in the spotlight
First Nations women filmmakers could soon see their movies up in lights after pa...
Brendan Foster May 7, 2024
Importance of Indigenous artists recognised in WA grants
Western Australia's Indigenous arts and culture industry has been boosted after...
David Prestipino May 3, 2024
Tjilbruke story inspires Allan Sumner to create Kingston Park artwork
South Australia’s Kingston Park has become home to the City of Holdfast Bay’s ne...
Callan Morse May 3, 2024
"Because I Love Him" - New book an unflinching personal account of domestic violence
Proud Dunghutti woman and author Ashlee Donohue was subjected to relentless viol...
Brendan Foster May 1, 2024
Big break: Jay Campbell's modelling career a rising tide
At just 18, Bundjalung man Jay Campbell is making his mark in the fashion world....
Phoebe Blogg May 1, 2024
Kimberly Blak Pride festival has arrived in Broome
Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a F...
Rhiannon Clarke Apr 30, 2024
