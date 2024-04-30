National Indigenous Times

Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
   Arts   

Culture
Sydney Film Festival introduces the largest cash prize in the world for First Nations filmmaking
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
Western Australia’s largest annual Aboriginal art exhibition and market returns to Fremantle Arts Centre
Returning to Fremantle Art Centre this week, Western Australia’s largest annual...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
‘Urapun Muy’ wins 2024 NAIDOC Week poster competition
Deb Belyea’s artwork ‘Urapun Muy’ has won the 2024 NAIDOC Week poster competitio...
Callan Morse 9 May 2024
News
SA duo Electric Fields brings Indigenous culture to Eurovision stage
Indigenous music duo Electric Fields have fallen just short of making the final...
David Prestipino 8 May 2024
News
Northern Territory loan celebrates Indigenous art on Country
The Araluen Art Centre in Alice Springs will mark its 40th anniversary with an e...
Joseph Guenzler 7 May 2024
New Sunrise Journey’s experience launches at Uluru’s Ayers Rock Resort

To celebrate Uluru's Ayers Rock Resort's 40th birthday, the world-renowned opera...

Phoebe Blogg May 7, 2024
The important meaning behind Geelong's 2024 Indigenous jumper

Celebrating the distinctive features of Australia’s landscape that First Nations...

Jackson Clark May 7, 2024
SHE DIRECTS puts budding First Nations women filmmakers in the spotlight

First Nations women filmmakers could soon see their movies up in lights after pa...

Brendan Foster May 7, 2024
Importance of Indigenous artists recognised in WA grants

Western Australia's Indigenous arts and culture industry has been boosted after...

David Prestipino May 3, 2024
Tjilbruke story inspires Allan Sumner to create Kingston Park artwork

South Australia’s Kingston Park has become home to the City of Holdfast Bay’s ne...

Callan Morse May 3, 2024
"Because I Love Him" - New book an unflinching personal account of domestic violence

Proud Dunghutti woman and author Ashlee Donohue was subjected to relentless viol...

Brendan Foster May 1, 2024
Big break: Jay Campbell's modelling career a rising tide

At just 18, Bundjalung man Jay Campbell is making his mark in the fashion world....

Phoebe Blogg May 1, 2024
Kimberly Blak Pride festival has arrived in Broome

Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a F...

Rhiannon Clarke Apr 30, 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."