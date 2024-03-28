National Indigenous Times

Fashion
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024
With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...
Maria Marouchtchak 9 May 2024
Launching in June for the first time, the Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering ev...
Phoebe Blogg 7 May 2024
Hailed as the fresh new collaboration that celebrates Australia’s First Nations...
Returning in 2024 for its fourth year, the Indigenous Fashion Projects runway ha...
At just 18, Bundjalung man Jay Campbell is making his mark in the fashion world....
Kimberly Blak Pride festival has arrived in Broome
Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a F...
Rhiannon Clarke Apr 30, 2024
Garrmalang Festival joins forces with Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation's Indigenous Fashion Projects for First Nations fashion exhibition
Garrmalang Festival has announced an exciting new addition to its 2024 program ...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 26, 2024
First Nations fashion brand Ngali announces biggest ever sale
Recognised in the fashion industry as one of the most successful First Nations o...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 24, 2024
Renowned First Nations model Elaine George announced as one of Australian Fashion Week's 2024 Changemakers
Celebrated for her presence and ongoing advocacy for First Nations representatio...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 22, 2024
Nancybird collaborates with First Nations artist Wendy Hubert for new collection
Known for their collections and collaboration which reflect artisanship, art, th...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 18, 2024
First Nations actress Sherry-Lee Watson wears Ikuntji Artists at Heartbreak High Season 2 premiere
Since making it on the big screen in Netflix’s first season of Heartbreak High,...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 18, 2024
Bábbarra Women’s Centre collaborates with Australian accessories and apparel brand Helen Kaminski on new collection
Renowned as somewhat of a household brand within the fashion industry, this week...
Phoebe Blogg Apr 10, 2024
First Nations brand Jalayimiya Swim to showcase in New York City
Walmajarri designer Brodie George has been selected to showcase her label Jalayi...
Phoebe Blogg Mar 28, 2024
