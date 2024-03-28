National Indigenous Times

Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
   Fashion   

Culture
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024
With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...
Maria Marouchtchak 9 May 2024
Fashion
Aboriginal Elder Aunty Sandra King launches Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering and Fashion Parade event
Launching in June for the first time, the Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering ev...
Phoebe Blogg 7 May 2024
Fashion
GALI Swimwear joins forces with Australian menswear brand, TEAMM8
Hailed as the fresh new collaboration that celebrates Australia’s First Nations...
Phoebe Blogg 1 May 2024
Fashion
First Nations designers set to showcase at Australian Fashion Week for David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects runway
Returning in 2024 for its fourth year, the Indigenous Fashion Projects runway ha...
Phoebe Blogg 1 May 2024
Culture
Big break: Jay Campbell's modelling career a rising tide
At just 18, Bundjalung man Jay Campbell is making his mark in the fashion world....
Phoebe Blogg 1 May 2024
Ad
Kimberly Blak Pride festival has arrived in Broome

Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a F...

Rhiannon Clarke Apr 30, 2024
Garrmalang Festival joins forces with Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation's Indigenous Fashion Projects for First Nations fashion exhibition

Garrmalang Festival has announced an exciting new addition to its 2024 program ...

Phoebe Blogg Apr 26, 2024
First Nations fashion brand Ngali announces biggest ever sale

Recognised in the fashion industry as one of the most successful First Nations o...

Phoebe Blogg Apr 24, 2024
Renowned First Nations model Elaine George announced as one of Australian Fashion Week's 2024 Changemakers

Celebrated for her presence and ongoing advocacy for First Nations representatio...

Phoebe Blogg Apr 22, 2024
Nancybird collaborates with First Nations artist Wendy Hubert for new collection

Known for their collections and collaboration which reflect artisanship, art, th...

Phoebe Blogg Apr 18, 2024
First Nations actress Sherry-Lee Watson wears Ikuntji Artists at Heartbreak High Season 2 premiere

Since making it on the big screen in Netflix’s first season of Heartbreak High,...

Phoebe Blogg Apr 18, 2024
Bábbarra Women’s Centre collaborates with Australian accessories and apparel brand Helen Kaminski on new collection

Renowned as somewhat of a household brand within the fashion industry, this week...

Phoebe Blogg Apr 10, 2024
First Nations brand Jalayimiya Swim to showcase in New York City

Walmajarri designer Brodie George has been selected to showcase her label Jalayi...

Phoebe Blogg Mar 28, 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."