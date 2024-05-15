NSW Police seek public's help to find Indigenous man missing from Sydney's west

NSW authorities are seeking public assistance in finding Kevin Morgan, aged 31, who was last seen exiting a hospital on Blacktown Road in Blacktown at the weekend.

Mr Morgan was last seen at approximately 3:30pm on Saturday, May 4.

Following his disappearance, Mr Morgan's family and law enforcement, particularly officers from Blacktown Police Area Command, have initiated efforts to locate him.

They hold high concerns for his safety.

He is described as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent, stands at approximately 175cm tall, with a slender build, short black hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt featuring a black UFC logo, grey tracksuit bottoms, and white Nike footwear.

Mr Morgan is known to frequent the Guilford area.

Authorities urge members of the public with relevant information on his whereabouts to promptly contact the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.