Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

NSW Police seek public's help to find Indigenous man missing from Sydney's west

Joseph Guenzler -
Kevin Morgan has been missing since Saturday. (Image: NSW Police)

NSW authorities are seeking public assistance in finding Kevin Morgan, aged 31, who was last seen exiting a hospital on Blacktown Road in Blacktown at the weekend.

Mr Morgan was last seen at approximately 3:30pm on Saturday, May 4.

Following his disappearance, Mr Morgan's family and law enforcement, particularly officers from Blacktown Police Area Command, have initiated efforts to locate him.

They hold high concerns for his safety.

He is described as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent, stands at approximately 175cm tall, with a slender build, short black hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt featuring a black UFC logo, grey tracksuit bottoms, and white Nike footwear.

Mr Morgan is known to frequent the Guilford area.

Authorities urge members of the public with relevant information on his whereabouts to promptly contact the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

   Related   

News
PM urges caution for Australians in New Caledonia
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged for Australians to exercise caution in...
Andrew Brown 15 May 2024
News
"Likely exacerbate the problem”: NT Aboriginal justice agency says extra police funding won't help alleviate crime
The Northern Territory's leading Aboriginal justice agency have argued record in...
Dechlan Brennan 15 May 2024
News
Yarpa Hub announces partnership with Western Sydney University
First Nations business sector leader Yarpa Hub has announced a partnership with...
Dechlan Brennan 15 May 2024
News
Three dead in New Caledonia riots after voting change
Three people have been killed in unrest in New Caledonia, an official says, as r...
Australian Associated Press 15 May 2024

   Joseph Guenzler   

News
NSW Police seek public's help to find Indigenous man missing from Sydney's west
NSW authorities are seeking public assistance in finding Kevin Morgan, aged 31,...
Joseph Guenzler 15 May 2024
News
NSW Police seek public's help to find elderly Indigenous woman missing from Bathurst
NSW Police have issued an appeal for public assistance in finding a missing woma...
Joseph Guenzler 15 May 2024
News
Study explores Aboriginal intergenerational trauma and youth well-being
The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) has allocated over $3.6...
Joseph Guenzler 15 May 2024
News
Yulu-Burri-Ba marks 40 years of advancing Aboriginal health services
North Stradbroke Island's Indigenous community convened to commemorate four deca...
Joseph Guenzler 14 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."