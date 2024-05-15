NSW Police seek public's help to find elderly Indigenous woman missing from Bathurst

NSW Police have issued an appeal for public assistance in finding a missing woman from the Bathurst region.

63-year-old Carol Campbell was last seen at Bathurst Hospital on Howick Street around 5:30 pm yesterday, Tuesday 14 May 2024.

Upon her absence and inability to be reached, Carol was reported missing to officers from Chifley Police District, who initiated efforts to locate her.

Carol, who lives with dementia, is a subject of concern for her well-being, particularly as she was undergoing medical treatment.

Described as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent, she stands at 160cm tall, with a medium build, grey hair, and brown eyes.

She was last observed wearing a red/grey shirt and is known to frequent areas within Bathurst and Kelso.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information on her whereabouts to promptly contact the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.