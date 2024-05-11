National Indigenous Times

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples should be aware this site contains references to people who have died.
Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
Lifestyle
Cassar-Daley finds a way after losing his 'lighthouse'
Troy Cassar-Daley sat on a stool in his mother's kitchen and played a new song f...
Stephanie Gardiner 11 May 2024
Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Sport
Blaize of glory: teen Talagi shows his NRL promise
It took 80 minutes at fullback for Blaize Talagi to show why there could well...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024

Film
Kimberly Blak Pride festival has arrived in Broome
Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a F...
Rhiannon Clarke 30 Apr 2024
Fashion
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024
With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...
Maria Marouchtchak 9 May 2024
Arts
Sydney Film Festival introduces the largest cash prize in the world for First Nations filmmaking
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Books
Broome-based publisher Magabala Books wins major gong at Australian Book Industry Awards
A Western Australian First Nations publishing company has picked up a top gong a...
Brendan Foster 10 May 2024
Sport
Hawks' denial of systemic Indigenous racism takes conciliation process back to the Human Rights Commission
A stalemate in Hawthorn Football Club's racism saga involving Cyril Rioli, two o...
Andrew Mathieson 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Stephen Crichton
Luai sets the scene with 'Penrith Bulldogs' sledge
Jarome Luai sees more than just a hint of the Panthers in the club he jokingly c...
Scott Bailey 10 May 2024
Sport
I've seen a change in Latrell during suspension: Hornby
Ben Hornby says Latrell Mitchell has become a changed man during his suspension...
Jasper Bruce 10 May 2024

News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
EXCLUSIVE: New Indigenous economic rider to Albanese's $70b renewables scheme
Specific merit criteria ensuring energy proponents included quality engagement a...
David Prestipino 10 May 2024
Pacific
Air Vanuatu liquidation prompts Virgin flight boost
Air Vanuatu has entered voluntary liquidation, prompting Virgin Australia to inc...
Holly Hales and Cassandra Morgan 10 May 2024
Thursday, 16th May
Australian Fashion Week
Gallery One, Carriageworks, Sydney
Tuesday, 4th June
Global Sustainable Tourism Summit 2024
Pullman Mercure Brisbane King George Square FREE
Wednesday, 3rd July
Cairns Fashion Week
TBA FREE
Thursday, 25th July
Cairns Indigenous Art Fair
Cairns Conventions Centre FREE

Senior Human Resources Advisor
By Australian Children's Educationn & Care Quality Authority
new south wales
full time contract
1 week ago
Aboriginal Perinatal Mental Health Clinician
By Western Sydney Local Health District
new south wales
part time fixed term contract
2 weeks ago
Indigenous Business Development Coordinator
By Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation
western australia
full time
2 weeks ago
AOD Counsellor / Case Manager – Identified
By Lives Lived Well
western australia
full time
2 weeks ago
Aboriginal Youth Health Worker
By NSW Government – Western Sydney Local Health
western australia
full time
2 weeks ago
Family Support Worker
By Central Australian Aboriginal Congress
western australia
full time
2 weeks ago

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."