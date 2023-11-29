Buraligim Weiber Showcases highlight Gladstone's STEM success

CQUniversity STEM Central is set to host dual Showcase events this week, highlighting the Buraligim Weiber (Place of Learning) program at CQUniversity, Gladstone.

The Buraligim Weiber initiative, spanning 20 weeks, is tailored to involve Indigenous primary school children in STEM education.

In collaboration with local schools and supported by funding from Australia Pacific LNG, operated downstream by ConocoPhillips Australia, the program aims to provide enriching STEM learning experiences.

The Showcase events are a celebration of the experiences and learnings undertaken over the past few months.

Participating students will have the chance to articulate their acquired knowledge and show the evolution of their understanding and connection to country obtained throughout the program's duration.

The event also offers facilitators a platform to express gratitude for the support extended by ConocoPhillips APLNG and the collaborative efforts of partner schools; an effort involving academics, educators, and local community members led to the development of the Buraligim Weiber program.

Its implementation is carried out by school teachers in consultation with Traditional Owner groups.

Notably, the Buraligim Weiber program has achieved significant success in enhancing literacy, fostering engagement, and reducing absenteeism among Indigenous students in the Gladstone region.

It also serves as inspiration, encouraging students to contemplate future career opportunities in STEM fields.

Calliope State School is slated to host the Buraligim Weiber 2023 Showcase at CQUniversity STEM Central on Thursday, 30th November, 2023, from 11am to 12:45pm.

Similarly, Gladstone West State School will present its Buraligim Weiber 2023 Showcase at CQUniversity STEM Central on Friday, 1st December, 2023, running from 10:30am to 12:15pm.