National Indigenous Times

Education
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Dr Patelisio Na’a Patelisio's own post-traumatic stress following the eruption o...
Giovanni Torre 9 May 2024
A group of year 11 and 12 students have been given an insight into career opport...
Dechlan Brennan 9 May 2024
More than 400 Indigenous students from across the Kimberley have gathered at Bro...
Callan Morse 9 May 2024
17-year-old Tremane Baxter-Edwards from Wyndham has been chosen to represent the...
Rhiannon Clarke 7 May 2024
SNAICC – National Voice for our Children welcomes new national strategy on early education
SNAICC – National Voice for our Children welcomed the federal government’s relea...
Giovanni Torre May 7, 2024
Remote WA communities receive $34.6m for early childhood development
Disadvantaged young children living in some of WA's most disadvantaged and remot...
David Prestipino May 7, 2024
Aunty Agnes Shea honoured through naming of Canberra’s newest public school
Canberra’s newest public school will be named in honour of Ngunnawal Elder, Aunt...
Callan Morse May 2, 2024
Indigenous trainees aim high with Generation Australia’s free tech training
More young Indigenous people will be able to make their mark on the technology i...
Dianne Bortoletto Apr 30, 2024
‘Territory girl born and raised’ makes history at Charles Darwin University
Teegan Wattam has created Charles Darwin University history by becoming the firs...
Callan Morse Apr 23, 2024
University of Queensland launches $250million education access initiative
The University of Queensland has announced a pledge of $250million towards foste...
Joseph Guenzler Apr 22, 2024
Northern Territory launches Youth Strategy Action Plan 2024-2027
The Northern Territory Youth Strategy Action Plan 2024-2027 was unveiled this we...
Joseph Guenzler Apr 20, 2024
Tributes pour in for beloved Pacific Leader Melegalenu’u Ah Sam
Esteemed educator and Sāmoan leader Melegalenu’u To’alepaiali’i Ah Sam (MNZM) ha...
Joseph Guenzler Apr 19, 2024
