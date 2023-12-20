Flood relief payments announced for people affected by Cyclone Jasper

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that flood-affected residents in Far North Queensland, following ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, will qualify for assistance payments to support their recovery.

Allowances fall under two different schemes:

Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment (AGDRP): A one off payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child who directly suffered nagtive impacts of the floods, including a severly damaged or destoyed home or serious injury.

Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA): Will provide for up to 13 weeks of federal income support to assist eligble emploiyees or sole traders who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of a major disaster.

People who live and work in the following townships will be eligible for the disaster payment.

Cairns

Cassowary Coast

Cook

Douglas

Hope Vale

Mareeba

Tablelands

Wujal Wujal

Yarrabah

Applications are now open. People can check their eligibility online.

To access support, individuals affected by the floods in Far North Queensland can file their claims online via the myGov website or app.

For assistance with the process, a call to the Australian Government Emergency information line at 180 22 66 is available.

"This is a difficult time for flood impacted Queenslanders," Mr Albanese said.

"But what were doing is working as closely as we can with the Miles Government here in Queensland and with all of the authorities to make sure we make this recovery as smooth as is possible."