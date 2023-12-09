Indigenous filmmakers take home acclaimed director awards

Indigenous filmmakers won big at the 2023 Australian Directors' Guild Awards.

The ceremony showcased the significant presence of Indigenous storytelling, highlighting its profound impact on the audience.

Filmmakers John Harvey, Kerinne Jenkins and Nicole Hutton-Lewis emerged victorious in their respective categories.

Harvey took home Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Documentary Series Episode or Documentary One-Off Award, for his remarkable film that delves into the history of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in Canberra.

Hailing from Saibai Island in the Torres Strait, Harvey dedicated extensive effort to meticulously assemble archival footage and photographs for his documentary 'Still We Rise'.

In 1972, the act of young Aboriginal activists planting a beach umbrella on the lawns opposite Parliament House ignited a profound awakening throughout the nation.

Still we rise captures the essence of the protest using mixed media (Image: supplied pitchperfect)

Standing resolute and dignified on Ngunnawal land, the Aboriginal Tent Embassy swiftly emerged as a symbol of justice, uniting individuals from all corners of the country in the struggle for land rights.

With the mixed media Harvey captured the essence of the protest site's inception and its inaugural year, commemorating its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Exhibition curator Ms Jenkins and Garawa woman, Ms Hutton-Lewis were honoured with the top award for Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Project for their important work, "In Our Own Right – Black Australian Nurses' Stories".

First published in 2005, In Our Own Right – Black Australian Nurses' Stories presents the personal and poignant narratives of Indigenous nurses.

The groundbreaking book has been recognised as a pioneering work, shedding light on the experiences of First Nations nurses like never before.

The book is said to be the first of its kind in Australia that shines light on Indigenous nurse's (Image: supplied by pitchperfect)

Each of the personal narratives shared serves as a compelling testament to the extreme cruelty and ruthless actions exhibited by white settlers in Australia.

The colonisers, with a deliberate intent, inflict destruction and humiliation upon their indigenous counterparts, displaying a complete lack of remorse for the profound impact on the lives and spirits of their fellow Black Australians.

Other notable nominees include director Warwick Thornton, - The New Boy, director Allan Clarke's - The Dark Emu Story, and director Jub Clerc's Sweet As.