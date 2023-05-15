Film
Kimberly Blak Pride festival has arrived in Broome
Following the success of their 2023 event, Kimberley Blak Pride is back with a F...
Rhiannon Clarke 30 Apr 2024
SHE DIRECTS, an intensive three-day directors lab aimed specifically at early to...
Giovanni Torre 28 Feb 2024
Australia's most accomplished Indigenous jockey, Richard Laurence "Darby" McCart...
Joseph Guenzler 14 Feb 2024
The SAFC has recently announced the revival of its highly successful First Natio...
Rhiannon Clarke 21 Dec 2023
Australian filmmaker Jon Bell's psychological horror film, The Moogai, is set to...
Rhiannon Clarke 11 Dec 2023
Indigenous filmmakers take home acclaimed director awards
Indigenous filmmakers won big at the 2023 Australian Directors' Guild Awards. ...
Rhiannon Clarke Dec 9, 2023
Ernie Dingo talks culture, racism and the Voice referendum result - "It hurt alot"
National Indigenous Times sat down with Yamatji actor Ernie Dingo, a familiar fa...
Jess Whaler Nov 19, 2023
Wiradjuri poet and artist Jazz Money brings her first feature film to Australia
This week the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) announced acclaimed Wiradju...
Phoebe Blogg Oct 11, 2023
SXSW comes to Australia
A city-wide festival, futurist think tank, a showcase of the latest games, along...
Shahna Smith Aug 2, 2023
National Film and Sound Archive restores powerful '90s documentary The Coolbaroo Club
The National Film and Sound Archive have restored the powerful 1996 documentary,...
Rhiannon Clarke Jul 13, 2023
Netflix announces recipients of Indigenous Scholarship Fund
Netflix and the Australian Film Television and Radio School have announced the f...
Shahna Smith Jul 10, 2023
Cameras roll on final season of Total Control
Two icons of the Australian small screen, Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths,...
Callan Morse Jun 2, 2023
Young NT actor stars in award-winning short film in debut lead role
Young actor Javier Jones had always loved drama classes at school. The 12-year...
Emma Ruben May 15, 2023
