Indigenous youth and 9RQR soldiers form mentorship alliance

Soldiers from the 9th Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment (9RQR), recently joined forces with the Indigenous education organisation Yalari in a meaningful reunion prior to Anzac Day.

Their collaborative effort aimed to provide mentorship to Indigenous youth.

A group of twelve graduates from the Yalari program convened at Gallipoli Barracks in Enoggera, traveling from different parts of Australia for a week-long leadership training dubbed Exercise Warrior Spirit.

Throughout the leadership week, participants engaged in various activities designed to assess their physical endurance while fostering qualities such as resilience, teamwork, camaraderie, and decision-making skills.

Founding director of Yalari, Waverley Stanley expressed his appreciation for the partnership with the Army and specifically 9RQR.

"The original walk surpassed all our expectations," Mr Stanley said.

"It highlighted the determination of our students, who were constantly encouraged by the soldiers and found it in themselves to persevere despite physical hardships.

"The collaboration between 9RQR and Yalari this year not only reaches in to honour the Anzac spirit but also strengthens our bond and the respect across cultures, embodying the true spirit of comradeship and resilience."

Soldiers from 9th Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment, and Yalari alumni cross a bridge on the Gallipoli Barracks obstacle course during Exercise Warrior Spirit. (Image: Major Carolyn Barnett)

Reflecting on the program, Major Steven Moye, an officer with 9RQR, noted significant positive changes in the former students.

The curriculum covered navigation, field craft, first aid, Anzac history, and featured several learning sessions with guest speakers.

Major Moye said it was great to see their growth and development.

"To watch them come out of their shells with each activity and see the way they all attacked everything we – and Mother Nature – threw at them was phenomenal<" Major Moye said.

Yalari extends secondary school scholarships to Indigenous children hailing from regional and remote communities.

The alumni of the program consist of students who have progressed to university, commenced alternative training, or embarked on careers in the workforce.

"It highlighted the determination of our students, who were constantly encouraged by the soldiers and found it in themselves to persevere despite physical hardships," Major Moye said.

In 2011, soldiers from 9RQR collaborated with Yalari during a notable undertaking: a five-day, 115km trek from Kilcoy to the Aboriginal community of Cherbourg in south-east Queensland.

On Anzac Day, the Yalari alumni stood alongside 9RQR soldiers at the 11th Brigade headquarters for the dawn service, participating in the subsequent march in Brisbane.

Later this year, Yalari is set to embark once more on the journey from Kilcoy to Cherbourg, retracing the steps taken by Aboriginal people from Durundur in 1905.

A former Yalari student takes on the 'bear pit' at the Gallipoli Barracks obstacle course during Exercise Warrior Spirit in Brisbane. (Image: Major Carolyn Barnett)

Major Moye said soldiers from 9RQR are hoping to again help support Yalari on the walk.

"I think everybody from the battalion is very keen to go. This year's experience has been so positive for all of us," he said.

Commanding Officer of 9RQR, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Winter, also sees many positives in the ongoing relationship with Yalari for his soldiers.

"Through our shared journey with Yalari, it's evident that the true strength of our forces lies not just in our ability to defend, but in our capacity to understand, respect and forge genuine connections with the communities we serve," he said.