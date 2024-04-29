Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

New community-led model to help Yolŋu youth in East Arnhem land

Dechlan Brennan -
Minister for Local Decision Making Selena Uibo, ALPA Director Lily Roy and Senator Malarndirri McCarthy have signed East Arnhem Land Youth Model agreement (Image: supplied)

A youth model agreement will give Yolŋu youth in East Arnhem land the chance to be involved in ongoing and engaging activities, led by community leaders, for the next five years.

The East Arnhem Land Youth Model (EALYM), or Guŋga'yunga Djamarrkuliny, will be based on a successful, community-led pilot model established in 2020, and is supported by the Arnhem Land Progress Aboriginal Corporation (ALPA), as well as both the federal and NT governments.

The full model will include activities reinforcing connection to country, culture, language, and family.

The pilot model was led by leaders across Gapuwiyak, Galiwin'ku, Ramingining and Millingimbi — all who wanted a better way to support young people in the communities.

ALPA chief executive Alastair King said the Guŋga'yunga Djamarrkuliny program is vitally important as it is driven by "Yolngu in their community".

"Young people, their parents and traditional leadership determine how they will engage through activities that work for them in their community, ALPA's role is to help facilitate their ideas," he said.

Mr King noted the model had the potential to be used elsewhere in the country, should it be successful.

In 2022-23, the model grew to over 20 clan and community-based activities, used to positively engage young people, support cultural learning, and help reinforce positive youth behaviours.

Each community has their own local leadership group - designed alongside consultation with local clan and community leaders - who make decisions about a "flexible" community fund to support young people in methods that work for their families and their communities.

NT Minister for Local Decision Making Selena Uibo said the government was walking together with the local communities, and their role is to "help the success of locally developed and community led approaches."

"Yolŋu leaders are at the centre of programming, making decisions about the approaches that work best for their communities and their young people to support growing up strong in two worlds," she said.

The EALYM supports community leadership by taking control of youth care through the principles of Yolŋu governance and decision making - embedded in the model - alongside data and evidence from agencies and the community to measure success, as well as capturing learning data to help build the approach into the future.

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
Queensland Police refuse to give details on why First Nations Advisory group was sacked
Queensland Police have refused to outline the reasons why the force’s First Nati...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
News
Peak body renews call for more funding to combat Indigenous homelessness in Victoria
The peak body for Aboriginal housing in Victoria has welcomed the $15 million in...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
Health
New culturally safe cancer clinic opens in Victoria
A culturally safe First Nations Cancer Clinic has opened in Victoria, which will...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."