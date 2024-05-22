Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Tamworth's Walaaybaa Rangers program marks one year of success

Joseph Guenzler -
Walaaybaa Rangers. (Image: Supplied)

In March 2023, the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council initiated the Walaaybaa Rangers program.

Since its inception 12 months ago, the program has advanced environmental conservation, cultural ties, job prospects, and economic stability in the Tamworth community.

The program adopts a comprehensive approach to land management, blending traditional ecological wisdom with contemporary methods.

Walaaybaa Ranger Program Operations Manager, Terri Whitton explained the program's success.

"Since commencing operations last year, the Walaaybaa Ranger team have hit the ground running with a range of professional and skills development workshops, partnership initiatives and youth mentoring events," Ms Whitton said.

"Witnessing the sharing and practicing of cultural wisdom has been particularly impactful, for instance when the team collaborated with the Local Land Services Rangers and the Gomeroi Cultural Academy to plant trees and help with site preparation to create a dance circle as part of a cultural knowledge sharing day."

By implementing techniques such as controlled burning, ecological rehabilitation and habitat improvement, the Rangers play an active role in conserving and enhancing the local environment.

Walaaybaa Rangers on Country. (Image: Supplied)

The program encourages all Aboriginal people to engage in meaningful roles in land and water care, as the initiative deepens their ties to Country while opening up career avenues and leadership prospects.

Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO, Fiona Snape said the Walaaybaa Ranger Program is an extension of the organisation's goal of creating self-reliance and autonomy within the Aboriginal community.

"By reducing dependence on government funding, we're creating pathways to long-term success and impact," Ms Snape said.

Participation in the Walaaybaa Ranger Program also offers access to training and skill-building activities, preparing Aboriginal community members for success in related domains.

The program's core mission includes preserving and sharing language and cultural knowledge, adhering to cultural protocols and practices.

These efforts aim to maintain cultural integrity while supporting broader community sustainability goals.

Using a fee-for-service model, the program strives for financial independence, reducing dependence on government funding and aiming for self-sustainability.

This financial autonomy ensures the program's longevity and highlights its commitment to economic empowerment within the Aboriginal community.

