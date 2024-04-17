Gardner named one of five Wisden Cricketers of the Year

Ash Gardner has been bestowed one of International cricket's highest honours after being named one of five Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

Announced in the 2024 edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, Gardner was the sole female award winner alongside Australian Test mainstays Mitchell Starc and Usman Khawaja, as well as England's Harry Brook and Mark Wood.

Dating back to 1889, the Cricketer of the Year award is the oldest individual award in cricket, with selection primarily based on performances in the previous English summer.

Wisden Cricketers' Almanack editor, Lawrence Booth commended Gardner's role in Australia's successful Ashes tour of England throughout June and July, 2023.

"Having been player of the tournament as Australia won the T20 World Cup in South Africa, Ashleigh Gardner enjoyed a central role in their retention of the Ashes, helping them to victory in the Test match at Trent Bridge with 12 wickets for her off-breaks – the second-best analysis in women's Test history," Booth wrote.

Gardner's historic 12-wicket-haul in the Women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge last year was the second-best match figures ever in a women's Test match, with her fourth innings haul of 8-66 bettered only by Indian left-arm orthodox Neethu David, who took 8-53 against England in Jamshedpur almost 20 years ago.

The Muruwari women's clinical performance was pivotal in her side securing the win and a crucial four points in the multi-format Ashes series, with Australia eventually retaining the trophy after both sides earned eight points throughout the seven-match series.

Gardner took 23 wickets across the series, the most of any bowler whilst also contributing 208 runs at an average of 26 in Australia's middle order, form which saw her awarded Player of the Ashes Series.

The awards also saw Australian captain Pat Cummins and England allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt named Leading Cricketers in the World, with Travis Head awarded the outstanding individual performance award for his 163 against India in the World Test Championship final.

The West Indies' Hayley Matthews was named the Leading T20 Cricketer in the world.

Gardner's nod as a Wisden Cricketer of the Year caps a stellar 12 months for the 27-year-old, who also became the first player to be awarded an ICC Player of the Month three times, before being named in the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year and 2024 Belinda Clark medalist.