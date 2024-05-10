National Indigenous Times

Sport
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
It took 80 minutes at fullback for Blaize Talagi to show why there could well...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross May 11, 2024
Hawks' denial of systemic Indigenous racism takes conciliation process back to the Human Rights Commission
A stalemate in Hawthorn Football Club's racism saga involving Cyril Rioli, two o...
Andrew Mathieson May 11, 2024
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross May 11, 2024
Luai sets the scene with 'Penrith Bulldogs' sledge
Jarome Luai sees more than just a hint of the Panthers in the club he jokingly c...
I've seen a change in Latrell during suspension: Hornby
Ben Hornby says Latrell Mitchell has become a changed man during his suspension...
Jasper Bruce May 10, 2024
Ponga's absence forces Knights to regain their steel
Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti has labelled Kalyn Ponga's injury as a turning p...
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark May 10, 2024
Talakai finding his feet again in Cronulla's middle
Siosifa Talakai has taken to watching old videos of himself playing in the middl...
