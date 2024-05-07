Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

UQ collaborates with HERO to tackle sexually transmitted infections in Indigenous communities

Joseph Guenzler -
The YDF videos address themes of testing, pornography, stigma, shame and consent. (Image: Supplied)

Researchers from the University of Queensland have collaborated with Indigenous youth to produce a collection of videos aimed at tackling stigma and dispelling misconceptions surrounding sexually transmitted diseases.

Pitjantjatjara and Nukunu man, Director of UQ's Poche Centre for Indigenous Health Professor James Ward highlighted that Indigenous youth face markedly elevated levels of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and blood-borne viruses (BBVs) in contrast to their non-Indigenous counterparts.

"Over the past 10 years STI and BBV cases have risen substantially in Indigenous communities in Australia, but testing rates have decreased," Professor Ward said.

"Between 2020 and 2022 Indigenous people aged between 15 and 24 had the highest notification rates for chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

"Our aim is to raise awareness so people can make informed choices about their sexual health."

Professor Ward heads the UQ initiative Young Deadly Free (YDF), aiming to boost testing and treatment rates for STIs and BBVs among Indigenous youth.

"We partnered with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to create the YDF videos addressing themes of gender, sexuality, young men getting tested, pornography, stigma, shame and consent – and reinforcing that STIs can affect everyone," he said.

UQ's Poche Centre for Indigenous Health has teamed up with HERO to expand condom access in Indigenous communities.

"We promote condom use to prevent STIs, HIV, unplanned pregnancies and BBVs and improve health equity in the communities where our teams are working," Professor Ward said.

"We know our peoples' health will only improve when our mob leads the way.

"This means ensuring communities drive the research agenda, making sure that we're supporting our people to become the future leaders in health research, done by us, for us, with us."

HERO chief executive David Wommelsdorff said the collaboration with UQ aligns with a mutual goal of promoting safe and accessible sexual and reproductive healthcare, with a specific aim to encourage condom use in rural and regional Australian communities.

"This partnership is really exciting for HERO because we believe in the transformational potential of our one-for-one donation initiative, to create a more fair and equal society, through sexual and reproductive healthcare," Mr Wommelsdorff said.

"HERO will kick this partnership off with a donation of 11,600 condoms, with the goal to donate 30,000 condoms this year alone, which adds to the 2.36 million condoms donated globally to date."

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Joseph Guenzler   

News
Inclusive Perinatal Care: Amplifying Indigenous voices for better health outcomes
Australian Indigenous researchers in perinatal health were recently sponsored by...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Sport
Alex Winwood's upcoming bout postponed until further notice
Noongar boxer Alex Winwood was on the brink of a significant opportunity as a co...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
News
Māori scholar to use knowledge for cultural preservation and environmental advocacy
Hikawai Te Nahu, originally from Rotorua and well-versed in Te Āo Māori, moved t...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
News
Aunty Jeanie Moran vows to continue legal battle after court loss
Barada Bana, Yuin and Cammeraygal woman Jeanie Moran's legal battle over native...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."