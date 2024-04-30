National Indigenous Times

Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
Inclusive Perinatal Care: Amplifying Indigenous voices for better health outcomes
Australian Indigenous researchers in perinatal health were recently sponsored by...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Health
New culturally safe cancer clinic opens in Victoria
A culturally safe First Nations Cancer Clinic has opened in Victoria, which will...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
News
Volcano impact inspired Tongan doctor's important research
Dr Patelisio Na’a Patelisio's own post-traumatic stress following the eruption o...
Giovanni Torre 9 May 2024
News
UQ collaborates with HERO to tackle sexually transmitted infections in Indigenous communities
Researchers from the University of Queensland have collaborated with Indigenous...
Joseph Guenzler 7 May 2024

Possum skin cloak promotes cultural connection and healing for Indigenous cancer patients in Naarm

A groundbreaking new initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous cancer patients o...

Dechlan Brennan May 7, 2024
"Research Our Way" aims to boost First Nations health outcomes

Community members and top medical bodies across the Hunter and New England regio...

Giovanni Torre May 6, 2024
More culturally safe dental services available for First Nations Victorians

More Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Practitioners means First Nati...

Dechlan Brennan May 6, 2024
PSA objects New Zealand government's proposed cuts to Te Puni Kōkiri

The New Zealand Government's proposed reforms are under intense scrutiny, as con...

Joseph Guenzler May 4, 2024
Movember Invests $17.6 Million in community-driven strategies to support Indigenous men's health empowerment

The Glen, an Aboriginal community-controlled drug and alcohol rehabilitation cen...

Joseph Guenzler May 3, 2024
Malarndirri McCarthy says Aboriginal-controlled health organisations crucial to Closing the Gap

Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has hailed Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health O...

Dechlan Brennan May 2, 2024
Refuge for Aboriginal women and children opens in Western Sydney

A new refuge for Aboriginal women and children fleeing violence has opened in We...

Callan Morse May 2, 2024
"Misidentified, criminalised and incarcerated": Calls for action to support Aboriginal women facing domestic violence

Antoinette Braybrook says there is an urgent need for increased support to the s...

Jarred Cross Apr 30, 2024
