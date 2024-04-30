National Indigenous Times

Health
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
Australian Indigenous researchers in perinatal health were recently sponsored by...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
A culturally safe First Nations Cancer Clinic has opened in Victoria, which will...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
Dr Patelisio Na’a Patelisio's own post-traumatic stress following the eruption o...
Giovanni Torre 9 May 2024
Researchers from the University of Queensland have collaborated with Indigenous...
Joseph Guenzler 7 May 2024
Possum skin cloak promotes cultural connection and healing for Indigenous cancer patients in Naarm
A groundbreaking new initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous cancer patients o...
Dechlan Brennan May 7, 2024
"Research Our Way" aims to boost First Nations health outcomes
Community members and top medical bodies across the Hunter and New England regio...
Giovanni Torre May 6, 2024
More culturally safe dental services available for First Nations Victorians
More Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Practitioners means First Nati...
Dechlan Brennan May 6, 2024
PSA objects New Zealand government's proposed cuts to Te Puni Kōkiri
The New Zealand Government's proposed reforms are under intense scrutiny, as con...
Joseph Guenzler May 4, 2024
Movember Invests $17.6 Million in community-driven strategies to support Indigenous men's health empowerment
The Glen, an Aboriginal community-controlled drug and alcohol rehabilitation cen...
Joseph Guenzler May 3, 2024
Malarndirri McCarthy says Aboriginal-controlled health organisations crucial to Closing the Gap
Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has hailed Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health O...
Dechlan Brennan May 2, 2024
Refuge for Aboriginal women and children opens in Western Sydney
A new refuge for Aboriginal women and children fleeing violence has opened in We...
Callan Morse May 2, 2024
"Misidentified, criminalised and incarcerated": Calls for action to support Aboriginal women facing domestic violence
Antoinette Braybrook says there is an urgent need for increased support to the s...
Jarred Cross Apr 30, 2024
