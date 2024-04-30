Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Protesters clash with police at Lee Point as bulldozers move in

Callan Morse -
NT
A heated exchange between Save Lee Point protesters, security and police occurred on Tuesday. (Image: Zizi Averill/NT News)

A heated exchange has occurred between Save Lee Point protesters, security and police as bulldozers moved in on the Defence Housing Australia site on Tuesday.

The site, north of Darwin, has been subject of significant controversy over Defence Housing Australia's (DHA) plans to clear old growth bushland to establish housing for defence personnel and their families.

As bulldozers began knocking down trees on the perimeter of the property on Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 protesters attempted to block truck access by sitting down in front of the site's gates and clinging to the wire fence, according to the NT News.

Video footage circulating online showed officers and security carry a woman from the fenced entrance during the protest, with reports police arrested one protester for trespass.

Earlier this month Traditional Owners urged DHA to extend a pause on bulldozers clearing land at Lee Point - traditionally known as Binybara - due to concerns the Lee Point housing development would destroy a significant cultural landscape where several Dreamings connect.

The area is home to the Kenbi Dreaming track and the Gouldian finch, which is listed as endangered according to the Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

The call came as Larrakia Danggalaba Traditional Owner, Tibby Quall awaited a Statement of Reasons from federal Minister for the Environment, Tanya Plibersek explaining why she refused an application to declare Lee Point a significant Aboriginal area under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.

At the time, Mr Quall said Larrakia people are the Traditional Owners of Lee Point Country and that their voices must be heard.

"We haven't had a chance to consider all our legal options because we don't even know the Minister's reasons for refusing our application. Until then, it would be unfair for DHA to begin land clearing," he said.

"We cannot let our Country be destroyed for developer profits. The destruction of Lee Point will not just be a tragedy for our people, but for all Australians."

Lawyers from Environmental Justice Australia are representing Mr Quall and the Batcho family as Traditional Owners of Binybara/Lee Point.

Environmental Justice Australia co-CEO, Nicola Rivers said all land clearing works should be paused to allow Mr Quall to understand the basis for the Minister's decision and consider his options.

"Our client is simply asking the developer to extend the pause on clearing to give him a fair opportunity to receive and consider the Minister's reasons for refusing the cultural heritage application," Ms Rivers said.

   Related   

News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
11 new homes completed, waterworks underway in Maningrida to tackle NT housing crisis
The federal and Northern Territory governments are working in partnership to clo...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
Northern Land Council hails High Court victory on Gunlom Falls
The Northern Land Council has welcomed the High Court's ruling that Commonwealth...
Giovanni Torre 8 May 2024
NT
Commonwealth liable for sacred site damage: High Court
The Commonwealth can be held criminally liable for damages to Indigenous sacred...
Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini 8 May 2024

   Callan Morse   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."