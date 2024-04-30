Protesters clash with police at Lee Point as bulldozers move in

A heated exchange has occurred between Save Lee Point protesters, security and police as bulldozers moved in on the Defence Housing Australia site on Tuesday.

The site, north of Darwin, has been subject of significant controversy over Defence Housing Australia's (DHA) plans to clear old growth bushland to establish housing for defence personnel and their families.

As bulldozers began knocking down trees on the perimeter of the property on Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 protesters attempted to block truck access by sitting down in front of the site's gates and clinging to the wire fence, according to the NT News.

Video footage circulating online showed officers and security carry a woman from the fenced entrance during the protest, with reports police arrested one protester for trespass.

Earlier this month Traditional Owners urged DHA to extend a pause on bulldozers clearing land at Lee Point - traditionally known as Binybara - due to concerns the Lee Point housing development would destroy a significant cultural landscape where several Dreamings connect.

The area is home to the Kenbi Dreaming track and the Gouldian finch, which is listed as endangered according to the Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

The call came as Larrakia Danggalaba Traditional Owner, Tibby Quall awaited a Statement of Reasons from federal Minister for the Environment, Tanya Plibersek explaining why she refused an application to declare Lee Point a significant Aboriginal area under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.

At the time, Mr Quall said Larrakia people are the Traditional Owners of Lee Point Country and that their voices must be heard.

"We haven't had a chance to consider all our legal options because we don't even know the Minister's reasons for refusing our application. Until then, it would be unfair for DHA to begin land clearing," he said.

"We cannot let our Country be destroyed for developer profits. The destruction of Lee Point will not just be a tragedy for our people, but for all Australians."

Lawyers from Environmental Justice Australia are representing Mr Quall and the Batcho family as Traditional Owners of Binybara/Lee Point.

Environmental Justice Australia co-CEO, Nicola Rivers said all land clearing works should be paused to allow Mr Quall to understand the basis for the Minister's decision and consider his options.

"Our client is simply asking the developer to extend the pause on clearing to give him a fair opportunity to receive and consider the Minister's reasons for refusing the cultural heritage application," Ms Rivers said.