Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Victorian premier to front truth-telling inquiry

Adrian Black -
Premier Jacinta Allan's appearance will be her first before the Yoorrook Justice Commission. (Image: James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Victoria's premier will face the state's historic truth-telling inquiry after the state government rejected three interim recommendations.

Premier Jacinta Allan will give evidence at the Yoorrook Justice Commission as it sits in Melbourne on Monday.

It will be the first time the premier has appeared before the commission.

The hearing had been scheduled to take place at the site of the Coranderrk Aboriginal Mission near Healesville, but has been moved to Melbourne.

Yoorrook is Australia's first truth-telling inquiry and is part of Victoria's treaty process.

Formal truth-telling processes have been held in more than 30 other countries including Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.

Following the inquiry's second interim report in September, the Victorian government has accepted 28 of 46 recommendations, is considering 15 more, and has rejected three outright.

The three rejected recommendations related to increasing the legal age of criminal liability to at least 14 and the minimum age of detention to 16, changing bail laws to reduce deaths in custody, and changes to the Charter of Human Rights.

Human Rights Law Centre managing lawyer Monique Hurley, who has given evidence at the commission, said the government had dismissed an opportunity.

"The Victorian government must act on the evidence heard by Yoorrook and properly support the transformational change of the criminal legal system called for by Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander people, communities and organisations," Ms Hurley said in early April.

Witnesses to the commission last week included Water Minister Harriet Shing and Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio.

Ms D'Ambrosio revealed that no royalties for an estimated $287.4 billion in gold mined in the state since colonisation had gone to traditional owners.

Yoorrook will hand down its final report in 2025.

Adrian Black - AAP

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Adrian Black   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."