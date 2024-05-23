Raine Square presents Maar Koodjal, a seven week showcase of First Nations art and cultural experiences

A seven-week celebration will showcase First Nations art and artists during National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week 2024.

Presenting Marr Koodjal, Perth's Raine Square will showcase First Nations art and interactive cultural experiences, providing a unique opportunity for the local community to engage with and learn about the rich history and traditions of Indigenous peoples.

The campaign's packed schedule includes a variety of events such as weaving workshops, fashion shows, art exhibitions, musical performances, storytelling sessions, and a pop-up market in the heart of Boorloo (Perth) city.

Artist in Residence With Whadjuk Noongar Elder Sandra Egan. (Image: Raine Square)

Renowned First Nations artists involved in the seven-week initiative are Sandra Egan, known for her weaving skills, Julianne Wade, a talented visual artist, Jarni McGuire, a contemporary artist and designer, and Lilly Gogos, a musician, amongst others.

The seven-week series will overlap the two celebrations, held from Monday 27 May to Sunday 14 July in what is set to be an immersive and educational experience.

The themes for the events in 2024, "Now More Than Ever" and "Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud, and Proud," emphasise the shared duty to celebrate the strength and liveliness of First Nations culture and strive for reconciliation in our country.

Interactive installation Spin to learn. (Image: Raine Square)

Kicking off the event on Monday 27 May will be the art show Unity, interactive installation Spin to learn, digital art show Gnamma (Waterholes), the Koomba Koolangka (Big Kids) program Blak, Loud & Proud, An exclusive preview of Writing WA's 'What is an Elder?, The Short Story interactive First Nation Stories, and lastly the collection of artworks of the six totems an Evolution of storytelling.

Continuing on to Tuesday will be the weaving process pop-up Artist in Residence, First Nations Fashion collections Kirrikin in the city, exhibition of local First Nations artist Indoor/Outdoor gallery, Awe-inspiring musical performance Live & Loud, and the shop a curated collection of First Nations art Market Pop-up.

First Nations Fashion collections Kirrikin in the city. (Image: Raine Square)

Raine Square Marketing and Place Manager, Samantha Mills said Raine Square is honoured to present a seven-week celebration filled with immersive art activations for the community to deepen their knowledge of the one of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.

The full calendar of events is available here.