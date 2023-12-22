House of Darwin collaborates with Double Rainbouu for a limited edition capsule collection

This month First Nations brand and social enterprise, House of Darwin, has joined forces with Australian fashion brand Double Rainbouu to release a seasonal capsule collection.

Inspired by the landscape and the rangers who care for the land, the two brands have striven to create a capsule collection that encourages you to holiday in the tropics.

Although the collection did recently do a soft launch at a YES event for the voice referendum in October, the collection only dropped on both brands websites on 18 December.

Double Rainbouu's co-founder and creative director, Mikey Nolan, said he and House of Darwin founder Shaun Edwards met "in the strange early days of 2020".

"He was just starting out with House of Darwin and I thought the brand was just such a beautiful concept right from it's inception. Nearly 3 years later, in Darwin shooting the campaign, Shaun is taking me around town and shows me a giant mural he had painted there in 2019, when he had no idea what House of Darwin would be, he just wanted it to happen," he said.

"For a brand born out of impulse it has such a developed identity and narrative. It's been a really enjoyable experience working with Shaun and learning more about life in the NT. All I can think about is how much I just want to get back there and explore."

(Image: Kasia Werstak)

(Image: Kasia Werstak)

"Double Rainbouu has always taken me on journey - When I met Mikey I knew we had to plan a trip to the NT together to create a range to inspire people to come and explore the Northern Territory lifestyle. We've teamed up to create a collection made for the perfect week up north. A fishing vest to help you on the quest for the elusive barramundi. A quick dry bucket hat to keep you safe out of the sun. Shirting to en-sure you're well dressed at the local pub and pair of zip cargo pants to ensure themozzies don't eat you alive," said Mr Edwards.

From caps and Hawaiian shirts to unisex footy shorts, both brands have ensured this crossover collection offers a slice of something for everyone during the warmer months.

(Image: Kasia Werstak)

Having recently also collaborated with Australian shoe brand, Havaianas, House of Darwin is making waves in the fashion industry for their carefully curated collaborations with several successful Australian fashion brands. Not only are they creating niche garments, but also reminding individuals working within the industry that starting conversations and spreading the message of greater representation is something we as a community can improve and contribute to.

With many fashion enthusiasts eager to see the First Nations brand engage in more collaborations, who knows what we will see from House of Darwin in 2024.

The House of Darwin X Double Rainbouu collection is now available to purchase via both brands websites.

For more fashion, beauty and lifestyle news subscribe for free to the Style Up newsletter.