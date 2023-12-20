Former, current pros step out for Basketball Queensland's inaugural First Nations Championships

Last week, Basketball Queensland held its inaugural First Nations Championships at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast, running from Wednesday to Saturday.

A number of former NBL professionals including Nathan Jawai, Deba George, Michael and Chris Cedar and esteemed young pro's like Monique Bobongie and Teyanna Bond made appearances.

Erub United, stacked with the former NBL talent emerged victorious in the Mens Opens Division 1, securing an 63-52 win over Binar Black.

Deba George dropped 26 points in the final game and was the teams top scorer, dropping 98 points over the course of the competition.

The Open Women's Division 1 finals showcased a match between NORTH and QPS Marabisda, with NORTH clinching a convincing win 68-50.

The winning team featured WNBL1 players Taryn Bond, Teyanna Bond and Leah Scott, with Bond leading all scorers across the division with 91 total points.

In the U18 Boys competition the First Nation Warriors clinched victory in the final with a final score of 62-53.

Tyson Warren stood out as the Warriors' leading scorer, amassing 81 points.

Mya Moke and Deba George, 3PT contest winners. (Image: Basketball Queensland)

In the Open Men's Division 2 competition, Binar triumphed over Hoops 4 Health Vintage with a final score of 46-37.

Kaleb Collar emerged as the team's leading scorer, tallying 53 total points.

In the Women's Division 2, the Victorian Eagles secured victory against Binar, concluding with a score of 45-35 as Karinda Farrant stood out as their top scorer, accumulating a total of 68 points.

The tournament also featured a number of individual challenges, with Mya Moke and Deba George securing victories in the Women's and Men's 3PT Contest, while Alex Duke claimed the Dunk Contest victory.