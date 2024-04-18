Report shows home ownership impacts on Indigenous single carers and families

New research has shown significant economic, social and cultural impacts when investing in First Nations people.

Indigenous Business Australia's third Impact Report, released at an event on Whadjuk Noongar boodja in Boorloo on Wednesday, took a deep dive into the intergenerational impacts of home ownership as reported by Indigenous single carer and single parent families.

Joined by IBA chair Eddie Fry, Federal Senator Louise Pratt and an honoured panel of customers who shared their personal stories, IBA celebrated the reported social, cultural, and economic impacts highlighted by homeowners.

The launch event held at the State Theatre Centre of WA was opened by musician and Bibbulmun Noongar man Kobi Arthur Morrison and a heartfelt Welcome to Country by Aunty Robyn Collard with a special performance by her grandson, Tryse Rioli, showing how intergenerational impact is not limited to home ownership alone.

IBA's groundbreaking studies examine the impact of its activities from an Indigenous perspective, with the latest results focused on the experiences and impacts of home ownership from First Nations single carer and single parent families.

First Nations single carer and single parent families care for 44 per cent of Indigenous children in Australia, with 84 per cent of those households headed by a female.

Just over one in five IBA home loans is with a single carer family.

Gija woman Kia Dowell, IBA's executive director of strategy and impact, said the report highlighted not only the success of First Nations single carer homeowners, but lessons for the broader financial services sector.

"This report is another critical step in the right direction. IBA seeks to deliver on our purpose and 2028 strategy informed and guided by the lived experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," she said.

"Importantly we must take action and learn from those stories to improve the way products are designed and services delivered.

"We've been on our journey with the launch of the framework in 2019 and our first report in 2021. This is not simply about understanding the impacts generated as a result of home ownership, it goes to the heart of intergenerational change.

"Inclusion and prosperity are two of IBA's strategic goals and when home ownership is realised, it provides further evidence of the positive impact that can be created.

"The demand for home ownership amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people continues to increase and this report serves as a reminder to all levels of government and the sector that access to affordable, stable and appropriate housing is a basic human right.

"The next in our impact series is already underway with research kicking off this month to find out how IBA's activities support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's financial wellbeing. We're talking directly to community in yarning sessions as well as our more traditional quantitative research."

Stories shared directly by the inspiring panel of speakers at the launch event highlighted the impacts they experienced to their own wellbeing, aspirations, and determination.

Renarta Coyne, a proud Minang Noongar Yorga from the Great Southern regions of Albany and Mt Barker in WA, talked about the success and struggles of gaining home ownership as a single mother of four children and 12 grandchildren.

"Besides my children and grandchildren, I am proud to say I have achieved the ultimate goal of being a 'Home Owner' and paving the way for my family," she said..

"As a single mum the journey along the way hasn't been without challenge although the support and love of my family and friends has seen me through these difficult times."

The Impact report is available via IBA's website.