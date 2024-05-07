National Indigenous Times

Business
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
Specific merit criteria ensuring energy proponents included quality engagement a...
David Prestipino 10 May 2024
Air Vanuatu has entered voluntary liquidation, prompting Virgin Australia to inc...
Holly Hales and Cassandra Morgan 10 May 2024
A bid to establish an AFL team in the Northern Territory has gained momentum, wi...
David Prestipino 9 May 2024
First Nations groups across the country are setting the agenda with private sect...
David Prestipino 9 May 2024
Reliable energy key focus of WA Budget's $300m funding support for Aboriginal wellbeing
The WA Government has committed $300 million in the 2024-25 State Budget to furt...
David Prestipino May 9, 2024
Indigenous mining services leader signs landmark JV with lucrative MinRes subsidiary
A prominent Indigenous mining services business has become the first joint ventu...
David Prestipino May 9, 2024
Clean energy rollout must address 'historic injustice'
Indigenous Australians say they want to shake off a history of economic developm...
Abe Maddison and Marion Rae May 9, 2024
Land council seeks legal advice after audit finds 630 employees were underpaid $1.36m
One of Western Australia's biggest Indigenous bodies says it will take time to c...
David Prestipino May 8, 2024
Penny Bingham-Hall appointed Supply Nation's new co-chair
Supply Nation has appointed one of its board directors, Penny Bingham-Hall, as t...
Brendan Foster May 8, 2024
Indigenous businesses offered Kimberley flood recovery funding
A new Indigenous-focused funding program will help ongoing flood recovery effort...
ILSC says First Nations voices are needed to reach clean energy targets
The critical role of Indigenous communities in Australia's transition to clean e...
Remote WA communities receive $34.6m for early childhood development
Disadvantaged young children living in some of WA's most disadvantaged and remot...
