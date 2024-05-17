MCG to host 2024 Australian Indigenous Tourism Conference

Australia's Indigenous tour operators will gather in Naarm in October for the 11th Australian Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC), to be held at the historic MCG.

The Western Australian Indigenous Tourism Operators Council (WAITOC) are the peak Indigenous tourism operator in WA, and in partnership with the Victorian department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions, AITC 2024 will be held from October 29-31 on Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country.

A globally recognised forum where First Nations tourism businesses are able to connect and develop new partnerships, AITC promotes the Indigenous tourism industry to global partners and markets.

WAITOC chief executive, Robert Taylor said it was a "significant opportunity for Aboriginal tourism operators from across Australia to share their stories and showcase their tourism businesses" while being able to spend time in one of the country's most iconic places.

Set to take place at the iconic MCG on the banks of the Birrarung (Yarra River), the theme of the 2024 conference is 'Songlines – Cultural Threads'.

It will focus on the key areas of youth, environment, culture, and the business of tourism, and aims to bring together those working in the industry to engage with each other whilst discussing future prospects, challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Early-bird registrations will be available shortly, and more information can be found on the AITC website.