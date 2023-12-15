Top 5 First Nations gifts this Christmas

Christmas is just over a week away and if you're anything like me you're still chasing some last-minute gifts for friends and family. No need to stress, we've got you sorted. Here is our Top 5 Christmas present guide which will not just help make your Christmas special, but you'll be helping support First Nation's owned businesses.

Ngarga Warendj

Belonging to the Yowong-Illam-Baluk and Nattarak Baluk clans of the Taungurung people, Mick Harding started Ngarga Warendj in 2005. Specialising in woodworking, sculpture, printmaking and general giftwares, Ngarga Warendj has some uniquely special options for this Christmas that are sure to make the day of those you love.

Our pick: Clapsticks (or Dhaal Galk in Taungwurrung) with Gum Leaves. This pair of music sticks come with a card which includes information about the artefact, design and artist.

Website: https://ngargawarendj.com/ | Insta: @ngargawarendj

Clothing the Gaps

Would any Christmas list be complete with our favourites CTG? They've recently dropped a new gear which includes some presents for your dogs, too. Their flagship store in Brunswick is open until 3 pm Christmas Eve so they've got you covered for any truly last-minute needs.

Our pick: loving the Blakmas PJ set; which can cover you every which way: adults, kids, babies & pups.

Website: https://www.clothingthegaps.com.au | Insta: @clothingthegaps

Acknowledge This!

I am a huge fan of the work that AT! does right across the country. Started by the legends Rhys Paddick and Emma Gibbens in 2020 to have those deep convos around Indigenous culture. They've since helped tens of thousands of people talk about Acknowledgements of Country, culture, history and the journey we're all on. AT! has great gifts that can be presented IRL or virtually, as well as a great merch line.

Our pick: ABSOLUTE fan of their book 'From Country with Love' which explores our connection to Country (land, nature, mother earth) and to each other and was illustrated by Rhys. It's online (below) or can be found at a bunch of bookshops across the country (with love).

Website: https://www.acknowledgethis.com.au | Insta: @_acknowledgethis_

Deadly Denim

Based out of Boorloo / Perth, Deadly Denim was founded in 2018 by Rebecca Rickard a Ballardong Whadjuk woman who started recycling denim jackets at the Cinefest Film Festival. Deadly Denim has since grown massively in that time and it's no wonder. The designs stay true to their original values by recycling, repurposing and customising each piece they make, which means you're going to be gifting something unique.

Our pick: Literally anything you can grab before it sells out. You're going to be gifting (or buying yourself) something incredibly special, so make sure you get it before someone else does.

Website: https://www.deadlydenim.com.au | Insta: @deadly_denim_

Welcome to Country

Our Mob over at Welcome to Country has so many options you can buy for Christmas. Homewares, beauty, food, jewellery, art and more. They've even got gift cards so if you can't decide, you can still give a gift that you know will be spent supporting Indigenous businesses.

Our pick: The Justin Butler designs, especially homewares, are next level and would brighten up any space they're in.

Website: https://shop.welcometocountry.com | Insta: @welcometocountryau