National Indigenous Times

Blues forward Suafoa takes rugby break to battle cancer

Australian Associated Press -
Cameron Suafoa has stepped away from rugby to focus on his health. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Blues forward Cameron Suafoa has stepped away from rugby to focus on treatment for cancer after months of juggling his health with his sporting career.

The 25-year-old Super Rugby Pacific flanker did not reveal the type of cancer but said in a video on social media he had been diagnosed last November.

"I can't really pronounce the name of it. But I had a tumour taken out at the end of last year and currently been going through some radiation the last month and a bit," he said.

Suafoa played against the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific last month during his second week of radiation therapy and faced the NSW Waratahs the following week.

He said the fatigue had become too much to continue playing rugby.

"In the mornings I'm pretty good, I've just woken up so I'm usually full of energy.

"But after 12 (pm) or one (pm), that's when I'm usually on the decline fatigue-wise."

Suafoa said he was trying to remain positive and ultimately hoped to resume his career.

Several top rugby players have overcome cancer to return to the game.

Former Wallabies fve-eighth Christian Leali'ifano was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016 but returned to Test rugby in 2019 and continues to feature for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby.

Aaron Cruden was diagnosed with testicular cancer as a 19-year-old but went on to play 50 Tests for the All Blacks.

Australian Associated Press

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."