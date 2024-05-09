Fifita makes call on future at Gold Coast

David Fifita has told Gold Coast he will depart the club at the end of the year, with the highly sought after forward set to make a call on his preferred destination with big offers on the table at Sydney-based clubs.

Fifita informed his current club he would not be taking on a new contract to stay beyond 2024, actioning a contract clause allowing to assess his options for a new home beginning next year.

The 24-year-old had until Thursday night to let the Titans know.

The Panthers are understood to have tabled a three-year deal worth around $850,000 a season to Fifita after meeting with the Queensland representative on Sunday night.

The Roosters are also in the conversation as a potential arriving spot for Fifita, having reportedly offered a similar deal but with a fourth year included.

Gold Coast's two year extension was for $1 million a season.

Penrith are widely tipped to be leading the race for his signature.

Fifita is said to have told those close to him he wants to be at a club pushing for premierships.

The Panthers are three-times reigning champions, and despite confirmed departures from the end of 2024 are considered a remaining threat to add to their trophy cabinet in future years.

Space in their salary cap and forward pack is due to clear up with James Fischer-Harris signing with the Warriors for 2025.

The Roosters are also set to have a personnel shift at the end of 2024, with contract talks also in place for a number of stars at the club.

Fifita's partner - Titans NRLW star, Biripi woman and Penrith region product Shaylee Bent - is also off contract at the end of 2024 has also been earmarked for a potential move South.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Gold Coast coach Des Hasler conceded the move was disappointing, but assured fans Fifita will "play well" this weekend.

"He's playing on the weekend and he's here for the rest of the year," Hasler said.

"He just hasn't taken up the option (to stay), and he'll pursue his footy in Sydney."

Hasler said Fifita did not reveal where he intends to move, and that the rest of the playing group "will just get on with it…and move on".

As for his replacement, he said "that's what recruitment's about".