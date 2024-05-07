Rival clubs circle Fifita with big offers as contract clause date with Titans looms

The Roosters and Dragons have joined the race with big offers on the table for highly sought after back rower David Fifita with decisions on his future set to be made in coming days, according to reports.

After the Panthers reportedly placed a three-year, $850,000 a season deal in front of Fifita in an attempt to lure him away from the Gold Coast following a meeting between the parties in Sydney on Sunday night, the Bondi-based club and St George have come forward as hopeful new homes for the Origin and Indigenous All Stars representative for the 2025 season onwards.

On Monday, The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Roosters had extended a four-year, $ 3.3 million contract in front of the 24-year-old as the clock ticks down on a clause in his deal with the Titans.

It's understood Fifita can pursue the free agent market for next year should he not inform his current club he wants to stay for next year by the start of round 10 on Thursday.

The Roosters are also said to be weighing-up a contract extension for forward Angus Crighton after his strong start to the year amid speculations of a code-switch and move overseas after a rocky 12 month period.

A list of expected and confirmed departures from the club is freeing up salary cap space for next year.

St George Illawarra have also reportedly stepped forward to signal their interest.

Fifita is expected to be taking a pay cut should he leave the Titans, but is understood to have told those close to him he wants to win a premiership.

Gold Coast currently sit second last on the NRL table and have played finals just twice since the start of the 2016 NRL season - most recently in 2021, the same year Fifita arrived at the club from Brisbane.

The club change speculations have drawn question marks over both the Titans contract clause and Fifita's desires.

"He was at a powerful club, probably the most powerful club in Brisbane, a chance to win titles. What did he leave for?" Gordon Tallis asked on NRL360 on Monday night, via FoxSports.

"Now he's going to leave for another club to win a grand final for less... it doesn't make sense to me."