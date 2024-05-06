Panthers offer multi-million dollar deal to Titans forward David Fifita

Tonga international, Maroon and Indigenous All Stars representative David Fifita has been tabled a contract worth $850,000 by Penrith as the premiers attempt to lure the forward away from Gold Coast following a 'secret meeting' on Sunday, according to reports.

It's said Fifita is expected to make a formal decision on the premiers' three-year offer in the next 48 hours.

The Titans are also understood to have placed a two-year deal worth around $1 million in front of the 24-year-old, giving him until the start of round 10 on Thursday night to make a call.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Fifita has told those close to him he wants to win a premiership.

The Panthers currently sit third with six wins from their eight games as they press for the fourth-straight premiership with Gold Coast avoiding bottom spot over South Sydney only on percentage after nine rounds.

With James Fisher-Harris set to leave the Panthers for the Warriors at the end of 2024 season, it's understood to have opened up close to $1 million in the club's salary cap to make a play at a replacement in the forward line - with Fifita in their sights.

"I wouldn't be doing my job properly unless I investigated every option that was available to the club moving forward," Panthers football boss Matt Cameron said on Sunday, via SMH.

"If David's services are available for the 2025 season, it would be remiss of us not to look at him."

Fifita has made 62 appearances for the Titans since moving south from the Broncos after three seasons in Brisbane.