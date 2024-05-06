Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Panthers offer multi-million dollar deal to Titans forward David Fifita

Jarred Cross -
Fifita has reportedly been offered a three-year deal worth $850,000 a season in a Sunday night meeting with the Panthers. (Image: AAP)

Tonga international, Maroon and Indigenous All Stars representative David Fifita has been tabled a contract worth $850,000 by Penrith as the premiers attempt to lure the forward away from Gold Coast following a 'secret meeting' on Sunday, according to reports.

It's said Fifita is expected to make a formal decision on the premiers' three-year offer in the next 48 hours.

The Titans are also understood to have placed a two-year deal worth around $1 million in front of the 24-year-old, giving him until the start of round 10 on Thursday night to make a call.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Fifita has told those close to him he wants to win a premiership.

The Panthers currently sit third with six wins from their eight games as they press for the fourth-straight premiership with Gold Coast avoiding bottom spot over South Sydney only on percentage after nine rounds.

With James Fisher-Harris set to leave the Panthers for the Warriors at the end of 2024 season, it's understood to have opened up close to $1 million in the club's salary cap to make a play at a replacement in the forward line - with Fifita in their sights.

"I wouldn't be doing my job properly unless I investigated every option that was available to the club moving forward," Panthers football boss Matt Cameron said on Sunday, via SMH.

"If David's services are available for the 2025 season, it would be remiss of us not to look at him."

Fifita has made 62 appearances for the Titans since moving south from the Broncos after three seasons in Brisbane.

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."