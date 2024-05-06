"We would hate to see him leave": PINT hoping to retain services of Steven Motlop

PINT president Spencer Harvey is hoping that his club will be able to retain the services of star player Steven Motlop, despite his brothers controversial exit from the club last month.

The former Geelong and Port Adelaide player joined PINT at the beginning of last season to play under his brother Shannon, who in recent weeks was controversially told that his services were no longer required as senior coach.

Motlop averaged over 23 disposals across 15 games in the Northern Territory Football League and provided invaluable leadership across the backline and through the midfield.

He was named in the Greenants' best players on 11 occasions.

Motlop's season was highlighted by a 40-disposal (35 kicks) effort against the Tiwi Bombers in Round 8 and a 37-disposal performance the following week against Palmerston.

Harvey hoped that despite Shannon Motlop's departure, Steven would consider staying at the club.

"We would hate to see him leave the club," Harvey told SEN Top End.

"We thought we provided him an environment where he could really enjoy his footy, so hopefully he continues playing for us next season.

That's a decision for Steven, (he) will make his own decision on where he plays.

Steven Motlop in action for PINT last season. (Image: Pema Tamang Pakhrin/NT News)

"But we would love to see him back against and we will do everything we can to make sure that he is in the PINT's green and gold against next season."

Motlop is still in excellent form having recently registered a massive 50 disposals on debut for Hampden Football League club North Warrnambool.

The 33-year-old played 217 AFL games across 14 seasons at the elite level and would undoubtedly be an excellent acquisition for any NTFL team.

Harvey said that the former AFL player was a great addition for the Greenants last season.

"Steven was absolutely fantastic at our footy club this year," Harvey said.

"There was some talk about him and how he went at Wanderers last year, in a negative way, but he was absolutely brilliant with our group – couldn't put a foot wrong.

"He trained all through the finals series with our reserves boys and was fantastic around the club."