Steven Motlop records 50 disposals in Hampden Football League debut

Former AFL star Steven Motlop has produced a massive performance in his first appearance for country Victorian club North Warrnambool in the Hampden Football League.

The ex-Cats and Power player had the ball on a string, recording 50 disposals in his team's 79-point win on Saturday.

North Warrnambool 22.12 (144) thrashed Port Fairy 10.5 (65) at the Bushfield Recreation Reserve.

Motlop had a massive game, with his half century of disposals going at 88 per cent efficiency.

He also collected 15 marks, had six clearances and booted two goals to be named the Eagles' best player.

The silky-skilled Motlop formed a great partnership with his ex-AFL teammate in Nathan Vardy, who finished with five goals up forward.

Vardy – who played 77 AFL games for Geelong and West Coast, including the Eagles' 2018 premiership – is the senior coach of the club.

Before the season, Eagles vice-president Shane Grundy told News Corp that the Vardy and Motlop had kept in touch post retirement, which led to his club's big signing.

Former Geelong and Port Adelaide player Steven Motlop had 50 disposals for North Warrnambool on Saturday. (Image: Justine McCullagh-Beasy/The Standard)

"He's been close friends with Nathan (Vardy) since the Geelong AFL days and regularly kept in touch with him," Grundy said.

"And we've been able to sign him up this year – it's a major coup for the club and the league."

The 33-year-old Motlop had a terrific AFL career playing 217 games and kicking 229 goals across 14 seasons.

The Eagles currently sit third on the Hampden Football League ladder after three rounds with two wins and one loss.

The club is attempting to break a 27-year premiership drought after losing back-to-back grand finals over the past two seasons.

Another former AFL player in ex-Fremantle and Gold Coast midfielder, Michael Barlow also played for the Eagles a couple of weeks ago, collecting 42 disposals in Round 1 against South Warrnambool.

North Warrnambool have another home game this weekend as it takes on fourth placed Terang Mortlake on Saturday.