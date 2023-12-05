Share the Spirit returns with stellar lineup for 'Continuum into Tomorrow'

A lineup including Kutcha Edwards, Coloured Stone, No Fixed Address, Yamba, Maylene Yinar and many others is set for Share the Spirit at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on January 26.

Curated by the First Nations-owned music organisation Songlines, the event 'Continuum into Tomorrow' is led by CEO Robbie Bundle, who aims for it to be a moment of solidarity with the world's oldest living culture.

"The Continuum of Share the Spirit is vitally important for all First Nations People to come together to Heal with Peace and Love," he said.

"Our Hope for 2024 Share the Spirit is to engage with reciprocity and exchange mutual respect for all. Continuum into Tomorrow became a theme that celebrates the oldest living Continuum on the planet.

"Share the Spirit represents a shared celebration of Survival that strengthens our Creation Songlines, and those that have attended Share the Spirit from all Cultures collectively, have created and shared their own experiences to walk alongside First Nations People."

Performaers at last years 'Share the Spirit' Festival. (Image: Share The Spirit)

Established in 2003, the community-based festival continues to grow each year, serving as a gathering for both local and regional communities, extending an open invitation to all, emphasising the importance of respecting the survival of Indigenous people.

The full lineup includes Coloured Stone, No Fixed Address, and Blackfire, David Arden, Kutcha Edwards, Deniece Hudson, Stray Blacks, Robbie Bundle, Yamba, Richard Frankland, Brian Morley, Yung Warriors, and Deans of Soul.

Additionally, a showcase of Indigenous women will be performing including Madi Colville-Walker, Maylene Yinar Slater, Canisha, Monica McDonald, Naretha Williams, Carissa Nyalu, Leonie Whyman & Charlie Woods.

The Djiiri Djirri Dancers will also be there to perform along with the kids from Yappera for a special performance.

Share the Spirit is a free, non-ticketed, family-friendly event that maintains a drug and alcohol-free atmosphere. Gates open at 11:30 am, and the event unfolds from 1 pm into the night.

In line with Songlines' inclusive ethos, everyone is invited, and a secure space is provided for all attendees.