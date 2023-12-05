Jobs Events Advertise
Monique Bobongie, Roman Siulepa named Basketball Queensland's Athletes of the Year

Joseph Guenzler
Monique Bobongie and Roman Siulepa have been named Basketball Queensland's 2023 Athletes of the Year. (Image: Basketball Queensland)

Indigenous guard Monique Bobongie and Māori swingman Roman Siulepa's standout years have been recognised after the pair were named Basketball Queensland's Athletes of the year for 2023.

Bobongie was awarded Basketball Queensland's 2023 Female Athlete of the Year after showcasing her prowess at both state and national level.

Leading the Mackay Meteorettes to a silver medal at the Queensland State Championships, she continued her dominance on the court representing Queensland North at the girls Under 18 National Championships in April.

Securing a scholarship with the Centre of Excellence, Bobongie continued to elevate her game, representing Australia at the FIBA Under 16 Asia Championships and the Under 17 Women's World Cup.

Not to be outdone, Siulepa has had an equally impressive year on-court.

The 17-year-old began 2023 at the Under 18 Queensland State Championships with an incredible 50-point game, securing the Gold Medal for Brisbane Capitals.

Going on to represent Queensland South at the boys Under 18 National Championships, the 6'5" swingman added a bronze medal to his achievements and further excelled as a key member of the U17 Australian Men's team, who went on to clinch gold at the FIBA under-17 Oceania Championships.

Siulepa aims to follow in the footsteps of the numerous Australians who made the leap to professional basketball in recent years by being drafted by a NBA franchise.

