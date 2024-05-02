Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Rangers work to protect turtles in Cape York

Giovanni Torre -
Rangers at work building cages to protect turtles. Image: Cape York Natural Resource Management.

Land and Sea Rangers from Pormpuraaw and Kowanyama have taken their welding skills to the next level by learning how to build aluminium cages used to protect turtle nests from predation on the western Cape York Peninsula.

The week-long training, supported by Cape York Natural Resource Management, was developed to improve resources for land and sea rangers working to protect and monitor turtle nesting.

Pormpuraaw Land and Sea Coordinator Clinton Williams said the training had gone extremely well, with seven rangers in the course.

"It's been great, the guys have really liked it," he said from Pormpuraaw in late April.

"Unfortunately rangers from Mapoon and Napranum couldn't make it because of the weather, but hopefully there will be other chances."

The purpose-built cages were designed in 2016 by former Pormpuraaw Ranger Coordinator, Robbie Morris, and have been used by the Western Cape Turtle Threat Abatement Alliance (WCTTAA) ever since. They have been highly successful in preventing feral pigs, dogs and goannas from raiding turtle nests. They are also a visual reminder to humans driving on beaches to avoid the nests.

Cape York NRM WCTTAA coordinator Dr Manuela Fischer said the cages, together with other predator control methods, have contributed to "an enormous turn-around" in turtle nest predation rates, down from almost 100 per cent to below 30 per cent.

"One of the issues often raised in WCTTAA forums was the lack of cages available to the Alliance members. They are factory-made and transported to the Cape, which can be costly and take time," she said.

"By upskilling the rangers this way, cages can be built on the Cape and supplied to other WCTTAA ranger groups and regions."

Mr Williams said the training had already been productive, with about five cages to be built by the end of the course.

Trainer Bruce Landsdown from INLOC has worked with Pormpuraaw many times and has the right approach.

"He's great, he's really letting the guys take ownership of this training," Mr Williams said.

"For Pormpuraaw, the goal is to start up a little production here and get the rangers to build cages for other groups that want them. Potentially, we could run a business that supplies cages to protect turtle nests for other organisations, offering income opportunities for the Pormpuraaw Ranger Program. That will all come together with the guys spending time on it after training, perfecting this technique.

"We've always had the equipment to build the cages, it was just a matter of getting the training delivered and getting the guys hands-on building cages and taking them through that process."

Mr Williams said with the turtle nesting season likely starting in late May/early June, there was still time to build supply.

"It's a good wet season program. We can't really get out anywhere, so we can use the time to do some repairs and build more cages."

The cages are placed over the turtle nests by rangers during the nesting season. Each nest is tagged, monitored, and data is collected on hatchling success, predator attempts, and other information.

They have mesh spaces large enough for hatchlings to leave the nest and make their way to the sea but small enough to keep predators out.

"The more cages we can use, the more nests we can save, and improve the survival trajectory of these creatures," Dr Fischer said.

The WCTTAA is a group of six Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger groups that protect endangered turtle species along eight beaches covering approximately 170km of coastline. More information about the Alliance is available online.

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Giovanni Torre   

News
11 new homes completed, waterworks underway in Maningrida to tackle NT housing crisis
The federal and Northern Territory governments are working in partnership to clo...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024
News
Volcano impact inspired Tongan doctor's important research
Dr Patelisio Na’a Patelisio's own post-traumatic stress following the eruption o...
Giovanni Torre 9 May 2024
News
Northern Land Council hails High Court victory on Gunlom Falls
The Northern Land Council has welcomed the High Court's ruling that Commonwealth...
Giovanni Torre 8 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."