Sydney Uni appoints esteemed Aboriginal Deputy Vice Chancellor

Professor Lisa Jackson Pulver, the first known Aboriginal person to receive a PhD in medicine at the University of Sydney, has been appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university’s Indigenous Strategy and Services.

She will take up the position from October 15.

Professor Jackson Pulver said she was looking forward to re-joining the university.

“The University of Sydney gave me the opportunity to enter tertiary education; I was the first in my family to do so,” she said.

“I’m honoured to be able to return in a very different capacity and give back to the university’s staff and students in this way.”

In announcing the appointment on Monday, University of Sydney Vice Chancellor and Principal Michael Spence said he was pleased Professor Jackson Pulver had accepted the role.



“The selection panel and I have been enormously impressed with Lisa’s commitment to embed belonging and key Aboriginal frameworks and world views into initiatives across the education, research and government sectors, as well as into the RAAF where she is a specialist reserve member,” he said.

“This commitment dates back to her medical student days where she was a founding member of Sydney University’s Wokal Kangara Aboriginal Students Association through to more recent membership on the National Health and Medical Research Council’s committee for improving the health of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and current roles with institutions such as the Australian Medical Council, the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Universities Australia.”

Professor Jackson Pulver’s family come from areas including south western NSW, northern Victoria, northern NSW, eastern South Australia, as well as from Wales and Scotland.

She is currently Pro Vice-Chancellor Engagement; Pro Vice-Chancellor Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Leadership; and the Parramatta South campus Provost at Western Sydney University.

By Wendy Caccetta