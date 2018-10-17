Proud Njamal woman will personally donate $50,000 to Indigenous scholarship program

A unique scholarship program has been launched for Indigenous students to study psychology.

The scholarship is being offered at Curtin University by WA’s Australian of the Year Njamal woman Dr Tracy Westerman and the university.

The Tracy Westerman Aboriginal Psychology Scholarship Program will support Aboriginal students to study psychology at the university in undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

Dr Westerman, the managing director of Indigenous Psychological Services, will personally donate $10,000 each year over five years, totalling $50,000, to launch the new scholarship program.

“The Tracy Westerman Aboriginal Psychology Scholarship Program will aim to foster the development of the next generation of clinicians committed to researching and delivering evidence-based, best practice into our high-risk communities,” Dr Westerman said.

“As a proud Njamal woman from the Pilbara region of Western Australia, my vision is to support students with remote and rural connections through their university studies with the aim of becoming Aboriginal psychologists skilled in Indigenous-specific mental health and suicide prevention and intervention programs.”

In 2003, Dr Westerman became the first Aboriginal person to complete a combined Master/PhD in Clinical Psychology, after completing her postgraduate studies at Curtin University.

Applicants will be required to meet eligibility criteria, including connections to and a desire to continue their work in rural and remote communities on completion of their studies.

For more information contact the Curtin Scholarships office: https://scholarships.curtin.edu.au/.

By Wendy Caccetta